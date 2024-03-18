TPUC Promotes Fix A Leak Week

NARUC and the Tennessee Public Utility Commission

Promote EPA’s “Fix a Leak Week” March 18-24, 2024

Nashville, Tennessee — As part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ongoing We’re for Water campaign for Fix a Leak Week, the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) and the Tennessee Public Utility Commission encourage water utility customers to help put a stop to the nearly 1 trillion gallons of water wasted from

household leaks each year. Furthermore, water utilities are encouraged to take this opportunity to reach out to their customers about water leaks and how they can be addressed.

In July 2008, NARUC joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's WaterSense initiative. The focus of the program is to promote water efficiency and conservation through joint activities with those who participate in the effort.

Sponsored by EPA’s WaterSense® program, Fix a Leak Week is March 18-24, 2024. In support of We’re for Water, NARUC is promoting finding and fixing residential leaks across the nation.

Leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water in an average home every year — the amount of water it takes to wash over 300 loads of laundry. As a WaterSense partner, TPUC is encouraging consumers to find and fix leaks to save water in their communities.

To help save water for future generations, NARUC and TPUC is asking consumers to check, twist and replace:

Check for leaks. Look for dripping faucets, showerheads, sprinklers and other fixtures. Also check for toilets with silent leaks by putting a few drops of food coloring into the tank, waiting 10 minutes and seeing if color appears in the bowl before you flush. Don’t forget to check irrigation systems and spigots too.

In many cases, fixture replacement parts pay for themselves quickly and can be installed by handy do-it-yourselfers or local plumbing professionals. Irrigation professionals certified through a WaterSense labeled program can also check your systems for leaks. To find WaterSense-labeled products or an auditor in your area and for more Fix a Leak Week information and resources, visit www.epa.gov/watersense.