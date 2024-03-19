7 MINDSETS ANNOUNCES SPEAKERS FOR 2024 MINDSETS UNIVERSITY

Two-day Conference Will Feature Speakers Dr. Doug Fisher and J. Ross Parelli as well as Sessions on Student and Educator Well-Being, Mental Health, and More

ROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 7 Mindsets, the leader in PreK-12 growth mindset and mental health learning solutions, today announced keynote speakers for its 2024 Mindsets University conference. The two-day event for educators and administrators, scheduled for June 24 and 25 in St. Petersburg, Florida, will feature motivational keynotes as well as sessions highlighting best implementation practices, student data insights, professional and personal growth practices, and comprehensive strategies for creating safe, supportive, and resilient learning communities.

Conferences keynotes will feature Dr. Doug Fisher, an award-winning author, professor, and chair of Educational Leadership at San Diego State University, and a leader at Health Sciences High & Middle College, and J. Ross Parrelli, a passionate advocate for arts and education who uses hip hop education as a medium to teach about business, culture, dreams, and emotional coping strategies.

Additional sessions will be led by education partners from schools and districts throughout the country, including Bloomington Public Schools District 87 (IL), Hillsborough County School District (FL), Manor Independent School District (TX), Pima County Schools (AZ), Wall Township Public Schools (NJ), and more, who will speak to their own use of 7 Mindsets’ well-being and mental health solutions with their students and educators. 7 Mindsets team members— including Scott Shickler and Jeff Waller, co-founders of 7 Mindsets, Robin Glenn, chief strategy officer and founder of BASE Education, Dr. Byron McClure, director of innovation, and Dr. Clark McKown, chief science officer and founder of xSEL Labs—will moderate and present sessions throughout the two days as well.

“Mindsets University is a transformational experience for attendees and presenters alike,” said Mark Belles, CEO at 7 Mindsets. “We believe that everyone who attends is empowered with the mindsets, knowledge, and strategies for professional growth and to effect positive change in their students and entire school community.”

The 400+ attendees expected at this year’s conference will include educators who use one or more of 7 Mindsets’ programs as well as educators and administrators from prospective schools and districts who are interested in learning more about the company’s positive school culture and climate, growth mindset and life skills, personalize mental health and MTSS, and insights and data measurements solutions. The sessions include those focused on best practices specific to 7 Mindsets’ solutions and more topic-focused sessions on research and strategies for supporting the well-being and mental health of students and adults.

The 2023 Conference received an overwhelmingly positive response from its participants. Principal Kamie Meador of Decatur Public Schools #61, who attended last year’s event, shared, “Attending this university has given me the recharge to go back to my school district and share with my teachers and staff and trickle down to the students and bring change to our students and our community.”

Learn more about the 2024 Mindsets University here or contact John Fergus, vice president of marketing and communications, at john.fergus@7mindsets.com.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets is a comprehensive mental health and well-being solution provider for schools and districts across the country. The company offers multi-tiered curricula, professional learning, and coaching that ensure safe and supportive learning environments. Its highly effective programs have been shown to improve student engagement, behavior, and academic achievement, and have been used by over 5 million students and educators.