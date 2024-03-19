Game-Changing Energy Efficient All-in-One Parking Air Conditioning and Battery Solution for Trucks
YESPER All-in-One AC and Heavy Duty Battery Solution for Trucks Ensures 10-Hour Comfort and Energy-Efficient Cooling announced at Mid-America Trucking Show
YESPER's mission is to enhance truck drivers' experience with LiStart 12-4000S battery and FTAC-12165 Split AC, offering comfort, convenience, and energy savings on the road.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YESPER, leading innovators for heavy-duty trucks, proudly introduces its latest breakthrough offering at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, KY, from March 21st to March 23rd, 2024. The all-in-one solution combines the LiStart 12-4000S heavy-duty lithium battery with the FTAC-12165 Split Air Conditioning cooling system, poised to revolutionize the driving experience for truck drivers by elevating comfort, efficiency, and safety on the road.
Traditionally, truck drivers relied on AGM batteries, but with advancements in technology, more drivers are turning to lithium batteries. YESPER's LiStart 12-4000S heavy-duty lithium battery offers unparalleled performance, featuring a 5-year lifespan, outstanding cost-effectiveness, and advanced safety features. With a 4000A cranking current, it thrives in temperatures ranging from -104°F to 140°F, providing remote monitoring via a mobile app. Serving as both a starting battery and energy storage solution, it can power parking air conditioners quietly and efficiently, making it ideal for various environments.
A significant challenge for truck drivers has been maintaining a comfortable cabin temperature during parking. While traditional batteries could only support cooling systems for a limited time, the LiStart 12-4000S can power cooling systems for up to 10 hours, significantly enhancing driver comfort during rest periods.
Complementing the LiStart 12-4000S battery, the FTAC-12165 Split AC cooling system offers efficient cooling with a higher capacity (1650W/5610BTU). Designed to operate on 12V DC current, this system is suitable not only for heavy-duty trucks but also for RV campers, vans, caravans, boats, and more. Its split design allows for easy installation, with independent indoor and outdoor units, conserving valuable interior space.
"Our mission at YESPER is to provide truck drivers with solutions that elevate their driving experience," said Allen Pang, Sales Director at YESPER. "With our all-in-one solution of the LiStart 12-4000S battery and FTAC-12165 Split AC cooling system, drivers can enjoy enhanced comfort and convenience on the road while also reducing energy costs."
In addition to its energy-saving performance, the all-in-one solution from YESPER offers outstanding durability, with the ability to operate in high ambient temperatures of up to 95°F, and even up to 131°F with the ABS material cover providing resistance to high temperatures and corrosion.
Visit YESPER at Booth 62060 at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, KY, during March 21st to March 23rd, 2024, to learn about our all-in-one Air Conditioning and Heavy Duty Battery solution for trucks and explore our range of emergency jump starters. Experience firsthand how YESPER is revolutionizing the trucking industry.
About YESPER:
YESPER is a leading provider of innovative solutions for heavy-duty trucks, specializing in lithium batteries and cooling systems designed to enhance comfort, efficiency, and safety for truck drivers. With a commitment to quality and innovation, YESPER is dedicated to revolutionizing the trucking industry. For more information, go to https://www.yes-per.com.
Sales Director: Allen Pang
YESPER
