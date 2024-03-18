Private Investment Brings LED Volume Wall to Saskatchewan

CANADA, March 18 - Released on March 18, 2024

Premier Scott Moe and Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross were at the John Hopkins Regina Soundstage in Regina today attending the grand unveiling of the LED Volume Wall, brought to Saskatchewan by Volume Global and local production company Karma Film.

"This significant investment by Volume Global and Karma Film in building this LED Wall is great for our province's film industry and our economy," Moe said. "It is amazing to have this technology in our province. These LED Walls are not common, and this one is among the largest in Canada. With the rise in virtual production technology usage, it's exciting to think about how many doors this will open for the industry and provide many benefits to our province."

LED Volume Walls are a system of linked LED panels used to display video footage. This technology is a revolutionary addition to traditional background capture techniques such as green screens. These walls are a crucial component of virtual production; combining digital cinematography, LED volumes, game engines, and processing platforms to create limitless virtual environments.

"Our province has the capability and talent to produce the type of content that the world is craving, and we want to thank Volume Global and Karma Film for this investment into the industry's future in Saskatchewan," Ross said. "This LED Wall is a ripple effect of our government's increased investment in the film and television production industry. And we are thrilled that this in now in place."

Saskatchewan-based independent producer Anand Ramayya of Karma Film has partnered with Volume Global to bring their Virtual Production expertise and technology to the province. Volume Global is open for business in Saskatchewan. The wall will also be available to other production companies to rent for their productions.

"With the continued support of our provincial government, Saskatchewan has become one of the best locales for film and tv production in the country," Karma Film Founder Anand Ramayya said. "Incredible incentives, state of the art facilities in the John Hopkins Soundstage and now, with the addition of this groundbreaking Virtual Production technology, we are uniquely positioned to create high value jobs and bring an exciting slate of film and tv projects to the province. We see a bright future ahead of us."

Ramayya also noted that the wall is attracting attention from producers, streamers and studios around the globe.

Saskatchewan's film and television production industry has seen a major upturn over the last two years. With funding increases for the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant since April 2022, approximately $28 million has been committed to 46 productions that will have an estimated Saskatchewan spend of over $71 million generating an approximate economic output of $128 million and over 800 jobs.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jamie GibsonParks, Culture and SportReginaPhone: 306-527-8152Email: jamie.gibson2@gov.sk.ca

Megan Folden

Creative Saskatchewan

Regina

Phone: 306-798-2191

Email: megan.folden@creativesask.ca

