Celebrating March 18-23 as Social Work Week in Saskatchewan

CANADA, March 18 - Released on March 18, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan has officially proclaimed March 18-23 as Social Work Week in Saskatchewan. The theme for this year's celebration is Seven Points of Unity; Many Possibilities.

"Every day, those in the field of social work are providing important, life-changing work that supports the most vulnerable individuals in our communities," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky. "I want to thank all of Saskatchewan's registered social workers and the Saskatchewan Association of Social Workers for their work in building stronger communities and helping individuals and families address challenging issues."

Social workers assist individuals and families in need to navigate through difficulties in their lives. They provide supports and services to help overcome significant challenges, including substance use, intimate partner violence, mental health crises and intergenerational trauma. Across the province, social workers can be found working in public or private practice, in community-based organizations, and across the health and mental health, education, justice, disability, and child and family sectors. They may also be engaged in research, policy, planning or administration.

The Saskatchewan Association of Social Workers (SASW) promotes and regulates the profession of social work in the province, ensuring accountability of registered social workers and protecting the public through recognized, ethical standards of practice. There are more than 2,700 social workers currently registered in Saskatchewan.

"Registered Social Workers are found in various settings," SASW President Bren Schock said. "As our 2024 theme suggests, regardless of the role, social work is grounded in our Code of Ethics, which unifies the profession with a common set of values. Thank you to the registered social workers who embrace social work values and strive to make a difference in the lives of people in Saskatchewan."

For more information on Social Work Week in Saskatchewan, please visit the Saskatchewan Association of Social Workers' website at www.sasw.ca or the SASW Facebook page.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media RelationsSocial ServicesReginaPhone: 306-787-3610Email: MediaMSS@gov.sk.ca

Karen Wasylenka

Saskatchewan Association of Social Workers

Regina

Phone: 306-545-9155

Email: executivedirector@sasw.ca

