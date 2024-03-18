Protect Wyoming’s waters: become a watercraft inspector, stop the spread of AIS

3/11/2024 4:42:50 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering training for members of the public to become certified Wyoming aquatic invasive species (AIS) inspectors. These trainings provide the necessary skills to inspect personally owned and other watercraft.

The training includes information on basic biology of invasive species, the impacts and distribution of AIS and their common transport vectors. It includes classroom instruction and a hands-on watercraft inspection exercise, culminating in a certification exam. The training is free and open to anyone.

Aquatic invasive species can be animals such as zebra and quagga mussels or New Zealand mudsnails, or aquatic vegetation such as curly pondweed.

"Aquatic invasive species pose a serious threat to Wyoming's water resources, impacting agriculture, municipalities and wildlife. Invasive species disrupt ecosystems and harm native species and prized fisheries," said Josh Leonard, Game and Fish aquatic invasive species coordinator. "Public education about AIS, inspection techniques and proper boat maintenance, including Clean, Drain and Dry practices, is vital to safeguarding Wyoming’s waters.”

Trainings are offered statewide as a one-day course from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. throughout the spring. The registration deadline is one week prior to the class start date. The public can register online.

The trainings will be offered on the following dates:

Date City Location April 5 Sheridan Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office April 13 Casper Casper Game and Fish Regional Office April 13 Cody Cody Game and Fish Regional Office April 13 Green River Green River Game and Fish Regional Office April 20 Lander Lander Game and Fish Regional Office April 20 Evanston Patterson Building, 1432 Main St. April 26 Sheridan Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office April 27 Laramie Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office May 18 Scottsbluff, NE Platte Valley Bank, 1106 Platte Valley Dr. May 26 Pinedale Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office June 2 Jackson Jackson Game and Fish Regional Office

For more information contact Josh Leonard at joshua.leonard@wyo.gov.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

