Protect Wyoming’s waters: become a watercraft inspector, stop the spread of AIS

 

3/11/2024 4:42:50 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering training for members of the public to become certified Wyoming aquatic invasive species (AIS) inspectors. These trainings provide the necessary skills to inspect personally owned and other watercraft.

The training includes information on basic biology of invasive species, the impacts and distribution of AIS and their common transport vectors. It includes classroom instruction and a hands-on watercraft inspection exercise, culminating in a certification exam. The training is free and open to anyone. 

Aquatic invasive species can be animals such as zebra and quagga mussels or New Zealand mudsnails, or aquatic vegetation such as curly pondweed.

"Aquatic invasive species pose a serious threat to Wyoming's water resources, impacting agriculture, municipalities and wildlife. Invasive species disrupt ecosystems and harm native species and prized fisheries," said Josh Leonard, Game and Fish aquatic invasive species coordinator. "Public education about AIS, inspection techniques and proper boat maintenance, including Clean, Drain and Dry practices, is vital to safeguarding Wyoming’s waters.”

Trainings are offered statewide as a one-day course from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. throughout the spring. The registration deadline is one week prior to the class start date. The public can register online

The trainings will be offered on the following dates: 

 

Date

City

Location

April 5

Sheridan 

Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office

April 13

Casper

Casper Game and Fish Regional Office

April 13

Cody 

Cody Game and Fish Regional Office

April 13

Green River

Green River Game and Fish Regional Office

April 20 

Lander

Lander Game and Fish Regional Office

April 20

Evanston

Patterson Building, 1432 Main St. 

April 26

Sheridan 

Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office

April 27

Laramie 

Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office

May 18

Scottsbluff, NE

Platte Valley Bank, 1106 Platte Valley Dr. 

May 26

Pinedale 

Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office

June 2

Jackson

Jackson Game and Fish Regional Office
 

For more information contact Josh Leonard at joshua.leonard@wyo.gov.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

