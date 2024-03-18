Governor’s Big Game License Coalition allocates $1.8 million for conservation projects

3/18/2024 5:57:11 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition finalized its 2024 project funding and will allocate $1.8 million for Wyoming wildlife conservation projects.

A total of 78 projects that benefit the committee’s five priorities were funded. Funds were generated through the sale of the Wyoming Governor's complimentary big game licenses in 2023.

The coalition allocates funds for various wildlife conservation projects through committees that focus on wildlife species-specific initiatives: elk, mule deer, bighorn sheep, moose and an all-wildlife committee. Projects are diverse and range from habitat improvements, conservation easements, research and efforts to facilitate wildlife movements across roadways.

“The Wyoming Governor's Big Game License Coalition puts forth incredible effort to raise money that goes directly on-the-ground for conservation projects. The Coalition is judicious and generous with their allocations to better the landscape for a variety of species. Thank you to hunters for investing in these licenses to support responsible stewardship of our state's natural resources,” Gov. Mark Gordon said.

Each year the coalition, comprised of Wyoming-based wildlife conservation organizations, as well as the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, is tasked with marketing and selling the Governor’s complimentary big game licenses, as authorized by state statute. These include five bighorn sheep, five moose, 10 deer/elk/antelope and five wild bison licenses.

Participating conservation organizations include the Mule Deer Foundation, Muley Fanatics Foundation, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation. When licenses are sold the revenue is solely dedicated to wildlife conservation, with 90% of the proceeds going back to the coalition and the remaining 10% staying within the selling organization.

“The Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition stands out for its ability to rally significant financial support and garner widespread participation from top-notch conservation groups in Wyoming,” said Tim Thomas, Game and Fish Sheridan Region wildlife management coordinator and coalition chair. “This collaborative funding model founded under Gov. Freudenthal and continued by Govs. Mead and Gordon deserves recognition for its ability to leverage funds to support conservation in Wyoming.”

Since the group formed in 2003, the coalition has funded more than $13 million in conservation projects.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -