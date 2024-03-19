Orbit Research Expands Its Revolutionary Braille Product Family with the Launch of Orbit Reader Q20 and Q40
The all-in-one braille devices with integrated full-sized QWERTY keyboards set a new standard in convenience and affordabilityANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant expansion of its industry-leading portfolio, Orbit Research today announced two groundbreaking additions to its line of braille products: the Orbit Reader Q40 and Orbit Reader Q20. These innovative devices couple multi-function refreshable braille displays with QWERTY keyboards for input and are designed to enhance accessibility, convenience and independence for individuals who are blind.
The Orbit Reader Q40, following the trailblazing path of its predecessors, offers Orbit's unparalleled signage-quality TrueBraille™ technology with 40 eight-dot refreshable braille cells. Both the Q40 and its counterpart, the Orbit Reader Q20 – featuring 20 braille cells – are designed for seamless standalone or connected use with computers and mobile devices. They enable users to read books, take notes, and manage daily tasks with built-in applications like a clock, calendar, and calculator. The full-sized, high-quality, laptop-style QWERTY keyboard can be independently connected via Bluetooth or USB to a computer or mobile device and allows users the convenience of touch-typing while using braille for reading.
"We are thrilled to introduce the Q40 and Q20, the newest members of our Orbit Reader family. Continuing in the tradition of the Orbit Reader 20, which brought groundbreaking quality, features and affordability to the braille display market, the Orbit Reader Q40 and Q20 now add the convenience of a QWERTY keyboard to the enhanced features and capabilities of the Orbit Reader 40," said Venkatesh Chari, President of Orbit Research. "We believe that everyone deserves technology that adapts to their life, not the other way around. Our goal is to empower individuals to succeed in every aspect of their lives, which is why we've engineered the Orbit Reader Q40 and Q20 to be the most reliable and user-centric braille displays on the market. These devices are not just tools, but gateways to independence, education, and connection for our users."
Common use cases for the Orbit Reader Q40 and Q20 span a wide range, catering to students and professionals alike. For students, these devices are instrumental for accessing textbooks, taking notes in class, and managing academic schedules. In a professional setting, they enable efficient email correspondence, report writing, and participation in meetings with real-time notes and references. Designed for robustness, they are lightweight, compact, and dust and fluid-resistant, ensuring durability in everyday use.
The devices come with a USB C port for charging and connecting to computers and a USB A port for connecting flash drives containing files. They also have a full-size SD card slot and files can be copied between the flash drive and SD card. They can connect with up to 6 computers and mobile devices over Bluetooth and USB and are compatible with all popular screen readers, including JAWS, NVDA, VoiceOver and Talkback. Both products work with Orbit Research’s unique Orbit Teacher and Orbit Chat systems for inclusive education and communication.
The Orbit Reader Q20 and Q40 will begin shipping in June 2024. Visit the product page for more information and to pre-order.
About Orbit Research:
Orbit Research stands as a beacon of innovation in the development and manufacture of assistive technology. With a passion for empowering the blind and visually impaired community, Orbit Research has consistently delivered products that define the state-of-the-art in convenience, functionality and affordability, from the revolutionary Orbit Reader series of braille displays, the Orion family of accessible scientific and graphing calculators, the iBill Talking Banknote Identifier, the Orbit Slate family of multi-line refreshable braille displays, and the Orbit Magna family of digital magnifiers to the Graphiti family of tactile graphic displays. For more information, visit www.orbitresearch.com.
Carla Morris
Orbit Research
+ + +1 888-606-7248
morris.carla@orbitresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other