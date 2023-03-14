Orbit Research Introduces the Magna Family of Electronic Magnifiers
The compact handheld magnifiers offer a perfect combination of features, performance, quality and affordability.ANAHEIM, CA, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orbit Research announced the introduction of the Orbit Magna family of handheld digital magnifiers today at the 38th Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference. Designed for anyone with diminished visual acuity, the Magna family offers models with 3.5-inch, 4.3-inch, and 5-inch high-definition LCD screens, with a magnification range of 4x-32x for the larger models and 2x-24x for the 3.5-inch model.
The magnifiers offer exceptional picture quality with a clear, bright, high-resolution image and a high frame-rate for fast response time and accurate hand-eye coordination, making them ideal for students in the classroom or adults reading for leisure. The magnifiers are lightweight and compact, making them easy to carry around and use whenever and wherever the need arises. For students, the Magna electronic magnifiers are a convenient tool to help them read in the classroom or at home to assist with their schoolwork. For adults, the magnifiers provide access to professional and leisure reading or performing tasks such as reading prescription medication bottles. The retractable handle can be folded in to read books and documents or folded out to use as an electronic magnifying glass.
The Magna handheld magnifiers are extremely user-friendly products, ergonomically designed for efficiency and simplicity. Zoom levels can be changed by simply pressing the large magnification button, photographs can be taken by pressing the camera button, and viewed by pressing the playback button. Screen brightness and other settings are also controlled with simple key combinations.
The Magna family also features a fast-charging, long-life battery that allows for continuous use for over 3 to 4 hours and is user-replaceable. The magnifiers can use a micro-SD card to store photos automatically and connect to a computer via USB to download and view pictures. Additionally, they come with helpful features such as automatic shutdown and a memory which preserves contrast and brightness and other settings.
The Magna family offers between 8 and 16 different high-contrast color modes for the display screen (depending upon the model). Users can choose from color selections such as full color, black on white, white on black, and many others. They also offer a flashlight feature for added convenience.
All Magna models are available in either a black or white body and come with accessories such as a USB cable for charging, a cable for connecting to a TV, a protective pouch for storage, a strap, and a user manual.
The Magna family of magnifiers provides a reliable and portable magnifying solution for anyone who needs a magnifier to read text and view close-up images in detail. With their lightweight, compact and user-friendly design, fast-charging battery, and range of features, the Magna family of magnifiers offers a great value at affordable prices.
After the transformative changes that have been brought about in the blindness field globally by Orbit Research’s revolutionary products such as the Orbit Reader and the Graphiti, the Orbit Magna now brings a similar compelling combination of features, functionality, quality and affordability to the low-vision field.
The Orbit Magna product line will start shipping in April 2023. Visit www.orbitresearch.com/product/magna for more information and to place orders.
About Orbit Research:
Orbit Research develops and manufactures innovative and affordable products that enable an independent lifestyle for people who are blind or visually impaired. Founded with the mission to fulfill the urgent need for affordable assistive technology products, the company has introduced breakthrough products like the Orion family of accessible scientific and graphing calculators, the iBill Talking Banknote Identifier Orbit Reader family of refreshable braille displays, the Orbit Slate family of multi-line refreshable braille displays, the Orbit Speak and Orbit Writer, and the Graphiti family of interactive tactile graphic displays that define the state-of-the-art in features, functionality, convenience, and affordability. For more information, visit www.orbitresearch.com.
Contact details:
Carla Morris
Orbit Research LLC
Tel: +1-888-606-7248
Email: morris.carla@orbitresearch.com
www.orbitresearch.com
