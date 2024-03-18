Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,837 in the last 365 days.

MDA Awards $150,000 to Combat Noxious Weeds

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has announced the recipients of its 2024 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant. Eleven projects totaling $150,000 were awarded though the grant.

The money awarded to cities, counties, townships, conservation districts, and tribal nations will be used to purchase equipment and supplies, conduct mapping, outreach activities, and hire private applicators to manage noxious weeds.

Noxious weeds are plants that have the potential or are known to be harmful to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock, or other property. There are currently 57 plants on Minnesota’s Noxious Weed List.

Grant projects were awarded up to $15,000 to be spent in one year to support local activity.

The MDA has awarded over $1,500,000 since 2017 to local municipalities and tribal nations for projects that focus on noxious weeds throughout the state.

Organization County Award Amount Project Title
Anoka Conservation District Anoka $14,530 Early Detection Noxious Weed Control in Anoka County
Becker SWCD Becker $9,000 2024 Becker County Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant
Carlton SWCD Carlton $15,000 Battling Invasives in City of Cloquet
Cass County Cass $15,000 Japanese and Hybrid Knotweed Control and Outreach
Fillmore County Fillmore $15,000 Fillmore County Noxious and Invasive Weed Control
Fillmore SWCD Fillmore $15,000 Treatment of Bohemian Knotweed on Maple Creek
Prairie Island Indian Community N/A $14,000 Prairie Island Indian Community Amur Maple and Rangeland Management
Scott SWCD Scott $15,000 Scott CWMA Noxious Weed Management
St. Louis County Public Works St. Louis $15,000 St. Louis County Ramps Up the Fight Against Knotweed and Parsnip
Stearns County Stearns $5,000 Stearns County FY24 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant
Washington Conservation District Washington $15,000 Noxious Weed Management

 

###

Media Contact
Brittany Raveill, MDA Communications
651-201-6131
Brittany.Raveill@state.mn.us

You just read:

MDA Awards $150,000 to Combat Noxious Weeds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more