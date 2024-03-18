MDA Awards $150,000 to Combat Noxious Weeds
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has announced the recipients of its 2024 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant. Eleven projects totaling $150,000 were awarded though the grant.
The money awarded to cities, counties, townships, conservation districts, and tribal nations will be used to purchase equipment and supplies, conduct mapping, outreach activities, and hire private applicators to manage noxious weeds.
Noxious weeds are plants that have the potential or are known to be harmful to human or animal health, the environment, public roads, crops, livestock, or other property. There are currently 57 plants on Minnesota’s Noxious Weed List.
Grant projects were awarded up to $15,000 to be spent in one year to support local activity.
The MDA has awarded over $1,500,000 since 2017 to local municipalities and tribal nations for projects that focus on noxious weeds throughout the state.
|Organization
|County
|Award Amount
|Project Title
|Anoka Conservation District
|Anoka
|$14,530
|Early Detection Noxious Weed Control in Anoka County
|Becker SWCD
|Becker
|$9,000
|2024 Becker County Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant
|Carlton SWCD
|Carlton
|$15,000
|Battling Invasives in City of Cloquet
|Cass County
|Cass
|$15,000
|Japanese and Hybrid Knotweed Control and Outreach
|Fillmore County
|Fillmore
|$15,000
|Fillmore County Noxious and Invasive Weed Control
|Fillmore SWCD
|Fillmore
|$15,000
|Treatment of Bohemian Knotweed on Maple Creek
|Prairie Island Indian Community
|N/A
|$14,000
|Prairie Island Indian Community Amur Maple and Rangeland Management
|Scott SWCD
|Scott
|$15,000
|Scott CWMA Noxious Weed Management
|St. Louis County Public Works
|St. Louis
|$15,000
|St. Louis County Ramps Up the Fight Against Knotweed and Parsnip
|Stearns County
|Stearns
|$5,000
|Stearns County FY24 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant
|Washington Conservation District
|Washington
|$15,000
|Noxious Weed Management
