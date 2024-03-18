eTRANSERVICES Leadership Attends the National Grants Management Assocation (NGMA) 2024 Annual Grants Training (AGT)
From February 27-March 1, eTRANSERVICES attended the National Grants Management Association (NGMA) 2024 Annual Grants Training (AGT) in Washington, D.C.STAFFORD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eTRANSERVICES, a provider of innovative grants management solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in the National Grants Management Association (NGMA) 2024 Annual Grants Training (AGT) that took place from February 27th to March 1st in Washington, D.C.
The 2024 AGT is a premier event for grants professionals at all career levels, featuring keynote speakers, plenary panels, over 50 breakout sessions, and the Corporate Alliance Partnership Program (CAPP) Expo. With a focus on education, resources, community, and support, NGMA aims to cultivate excellence in grants management.
At the event, the eTRANSERVICES team represented its Universal Design Platform as a Service (UDPaaS) Grants Management System (GMS), a cutting-edge solution designed to streamline and enhance the grants management process for organizations of all sizes. Generative AI was a prevalent topic across many of the sessions. By leveraging advanced technologies, such as generative AI and intuitive design, UDPaaS empowers grant professionals to efficiently manage their grant portfolios, ensure compliance with regulations, optimize grant performance, and measure and monitor their outcomes and metrics.
"We were excited to have representation at the NGMA 2024 Annual Grants Training to learn more about grants management," said Chris Beckford, President and CEO at eTRANSERVICES. "As a trusted partner to grant professionals, eTRANSERVICES is committed to providing innovative solutions that enable our clients to achieve their mission more effectively and efficiently."
NGMA serves over 5,000 professionals across grants management, providing them with the education, certification, integrity, and professional connections they need to excel in their roles. By attending the AGT, eTRANSERVICES aims to expand its network, stay updated on industry trends and best practices, and explore opportunities to enhance its UDPaaS offerings to better serve its clients.
For more information about eTRANSERVICES and its UDPaaS GMS solution, visit etranservices.com and udpaas.com.
