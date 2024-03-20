Beware the Bloom: Harmful Algal Blooms Increasing in Frequency and Intensity

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) launches Beware the Bloom!, a harmful algal bloom safety and awareness campaign, in conjunction with World Water Day on March 22, 2024.

“BlueGreen’s primary mission is to make water safe,” said Jan Spin, President of Americas, BlueGreen. “We want to ensure that everyone knows the health and environmental risks posed by harmful algae. Our Beware the Bloom! campaign aims to educate everyone about the dangers so families and their pets can stay safe.”

Fueled by excess nutrients and warmer temperatures, cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, can multiply rapidly and form toxic blooms. These eruptions often produce dangerous toxins that can sicken people and pets, threaten drinking water supplies, drive down property values, and hurt businesses, livelihoods, and local economies.

“Harmful blooms are increasing in frequency and intensity worldwide, particularly during the warmer months,” said Spin. “Early detection and treatment are critical in reducing health risks and preserving aquatic ecosystems.”

A recent study published in the journal Nature Water examined 2,804 lakes across the U.S. to determine how a warming climate impacts concentrations of cyanobacterial toxins. Researchers found that higher temperatures consistently increase the likelihood of toxins, particularly in water temperatures between 68 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

BlueGreen’s Beware the Bloom! campaign kicks off on World Water Day, a day set aside by the United Nations to raise awareness of the importance of access to safe water for all. World Water Day has been celebrated every year since 1993. The annual UN observance raises awareness of the 2 billion + people living without access to safe water.

“Always check for advisories before you head to the lake, but keep in mind that some water bodies may not be tested for the presence of harmful algae,” said Dr. Jessica Frost, U.S. Scientific Director, BlueGreen. “Look for a bluish-green film, scum, or mats on the surface of the water. If you see these possible signs of an outbreak, leave the area.”

The risks posed by toxic algae are not isolated to water; toxins may also be present along the shoreline and can become airborne and cause respiratory distress in some animals.

“Unfortunately toxic algae is now a year-round occurrence,” said Spin. “We hope Beware the Bloom! helps everyone make informed decisions, not just during prime harmful algae season, but any time they are near a body of water.”

Beware the Bloom! Tips for protecting your family and pets from harmful algal blooms:

• Know before you go. Check for advisories before you head to the lake and avoid contact with the water when warnings are posted.

• If the water is discolored, smells bad, or has foam or scum on the surface, leave immediately.

• Do not fish, boat, or play water sports when harmful algae are present.

• Do not wash dishes or camping gear in water bodies.

• Wash hands thoroughly before preparing food.

• Immediately rinse exposed skin with clear water.

• Keep pets out of the water.

• Do not let pets drink lake or pond water.

• Examine the shoreline for evidence of dried algal blooms. Dead blooms may still contain toxins that can be fatal to your pet.

• Wear gloves and rinse animals immediately after contact with infected water.

• When in doubt, stay out!

To spot harmful algal blooms:

• Harmful algal blooms can occur in fresh, salt, or brackish water

• Water color appears bright green, blue-green, or red.

• Water body has slimy plants, foam, scum, or mats floating on the surface.

• Smells musty, fishy, or like rotten eggs, septic, or gasoline.

Symptoms of exposure can occur that day or within a few days, including:

• Fever

• Headache

• Lack of energy

• Difficulty breathing

• Skin, eye, nose, or throat irritation

• Dizziness, muscle weakness

• Vomiting and diarrhea

• Dark urine and yellowing around the eyes

Getting Help for Pets:

• Contact your local veterinarian immediately if your pet is experiencing symptoms.

• In the event the veterinarian can’t be reached, contact ASPCA Animal Poison at 1-888-426-4435 or the Pet Poison Helpline at 1-855-764-7661.

About BlueGreen Water Technologies:

BlueGreen Water Technologies is leading the charge in helping preserve and promote life on Earth. We are restoring, safeguarding, and optimizing the health, safety, accessibility, and biodiversity of waterbodies worldwide – including their wildlife, aquatic life, ecosystems, and economies – by pioneering and applying proven scientific ingenuity and deep tech solutions. BlueGreen is the first and only company in the world to develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize a technology suite that reverses the effects of climate change in water bodies and drastically reduces greenhouse gas levels. The multidisciplinary team of BlueGreen experts is exposing the secrets of lakes and oceans – detecting, analyzing, preventing and remediating some of the most complex and dynamic problems that plague the world’s water systems.