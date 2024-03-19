An Expert Consensus Panel Reviews Data for Bimekizumab and Recommends Guidelines for It's use
Based on several clinical trials, the expert panel discuss how bimekizumab works better and more quickly than other medications, and that it is a safe medication”BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bimekizumab is a medication that was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in October 2023. Although only recently approved in the US, it has been in use for several years across at least 8 different clinical trials and in clinical practice. Although there are several effective drugs to treat psoriasis, there remain patients who do not get adequate disease clearance with these medications.
In this new study in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®, Lauren Miller, PA-C and her coauthors formed an expert consensus panel to review all of the available data on bimekizumab and create guidelines and recommendations for its use. The panel consisted of nine dermatology physician assistants and one dermatology nurse practitioner with significant expertise in treating psoriasis. After reviewing 19 studies related to bimekizumab and psoriasis treatment, they created 10 recommendations about using bimekizumab.
Based on several clinical trials, including head-to-head studies comparing bimekizumab with other commonly used psoriasis medications, such as adalimumab, secukinumab, and ustekinumab, they presented how bimekizumab works better and more quickly than these other medications for the appropriate patient. They also found that bimekizumab is very safe, with its most common side effect being mild to moderate oral yeast infections that are easily treated and do not lead to stopping treatment. Additionally, they concluded that bimekizumab is very effective in the treatment of psoriatic arthritis, although it is not yet approved by the FDA for that condition.
