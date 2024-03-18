Submit Release
Tobias Billström to present Statement of Foreign Policy following Sweden’s accession to NATO

SWEDEN, March 18 - On Wednesday 20 March, Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström will present the Government’s Statement of Foreign Policy to the Riksdag following Sweden’s accession to NATO.

Sweden’s membership of NATO entails a historic and profound change in Sweden’s foreign and security policy, and for this reason, the Government has drawn up a supplementary Statement of Foreign Policy.

Mr Billström will deliver the Statement in the Riksdag at 09.00 on Wednesday 20 March, followed by a foreign policy debate. The presentation and the debate will be broadcast live on the Riksdag website:

Foreign policy debate following Sweden’s accession to NATO (riksdagen.se) 

Mr Billström will be available to the media following the foreign policy debate in the Riksdag. Please contact the Press Secretary for further information.

