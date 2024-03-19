Sustainable Finance Expert Magnus Billing Joins RS Metrics’ Board of Advisors
ESGSignals® by RS Metrics provides access to high-quality asset-level data through Google Cloud Marketplace for a wide range of company needs.
He will be advising the RS Metrics team on their ESGSignals® and AssetTracker strategy to ensure the tools address the current needs of the investor community.
I know from experience the material challenges that the investor community today faces in assessing in an objective and verifiable manner the climate risks and opportunities on an asset-specific level”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 20 years of experience in the international finance sphere, Magnus Billing has joined the RS Metrics team as a Senior Advisor. The Sweden-based financial expert specializes in sustainability investment strategies and will be advising the team on tailoring ESGSignals® and AssetTracker to ensure they meet the emerging needs of the largest asset managers globally.
— Magnus Billing, Senior Advisor at RS Metrics
Maneesh Sagar, Chairman and CEO of RS Metrics, shared, “We have seen investors' thinking evolve over the past few years. Previously, they looked at environmental, climate, and physical risk through a “regulatory and risk” lens, but asset managers have started looking at ECP risk through an “opportunity identification” lens now. We are excited to leverage Magnus’ capital markets leadership to provide our asset-level solution to our European customers.”
Previously, Magnus held the position of CEO of Nasdaq Nordics Ltd. where he was responsible for the stock exchanges in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and the Baltics. Most recently, he was the CEO of Alecta, one of the largest pension funds in Europe established in 1917, with more than $100 billion AUM. During his tenure there, he transformed the asset management’s investment approach into a more sustainable portfolio system to ensure alignment with the long-term perspectives set by the Paris Agreement.
As a member of the European Commission’s High-Level Expert Group (HLEG) which crafted the action plan for making the EU financial market more sustainable in 2018, Magnus understands what type of data companies are currently looking for. ”I know from experience the material challenges that the investor community today faces in assessing in an objective and verifiable manner the climate risks and opportunities on an asset-specific level,” he says. “RS Metrics has the tools to overcome these challenges for the investor community and I am glad and proud to be part of this mission.”
As a Board of Advisors member at RS Metrics, Magnus will be actively contributing his insights to help the company enhance its data product offerings for financial clients. He will be involved in strategy discussions to ensure the tools being created meet the functional requirements of international pension funds and the data quality needs when it comes to environmental, climate, and physical risk data accuracy and granularity. For Magnus, advising on such technology matters is far from new. He has vast experience in the sector coming from working at companies like Orbyt AS, a business focused on modernizing multi-channel invoicing, where he is currently a Board Member.
Magnus holds an LLM degree from Stockholm University and Executive Management programs at Stockholm School of Economics. In addition, Magnus is on the Board of Directors of the Stockholm Environmental Institute and the Swedish Sustainable and Corporate Reporting Board. He furthermore acts as a Senior Advisor for the World Bank and co-chair for UNEP Fi initiatives.
You can read more about Magnus on RS Metrics’ leadership page.
Other