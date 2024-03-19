Sustainable Finance Expert Magnus Billing Joins RS Metrics’ Board of Advisors

Magnus Billing, Senior Advisor at RS Metrics ESGSignals® by RS Metrics provides access to high-quality asset-level data through Google Cloud Marketplace for a wide range of company needs. AssetTracker by RS Metrics is a global asset database containing geolocation, asset type, production capacity, equity ownership, and other attributes that are key to understanding company processes.

He will be advising the RS Metrics team on their ESGSignals® and AssetTracker strategy to ensure the tools address the current needs of the investor community.

I know from experience the material challenges that the investor community today faces in assessing in an objective and verifiable manner the climate risks and opportunities on an asset-specific level” — Magnus Billing, Senior Advisor at RS Metrics