Product Management Service (PMS) Info-Day, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 16 April 2024, 09:15 (CEST) to 16 April 2024, 17:30 (CEST)

EMA is pleased to announce a new public event with the purpose to provide a comprehensive understanding of Product Management Service (PMS) and its implications on other EMA digital services.

Our objective is to introduce the core concepts of PMS, ensuring that all attendees have the chance to understand its implementation. This event is designed to raise awareness and provide in-depth insights into the significance of PMS for crucial stakeholders. More specifically, the event will:

highlight PMS connections with other digital solutions in EMA portfolio such as electronic application forms (eAF), regulatory procedure management (IRIS), electronic product information (ePI) and the future European Shortages Monitoring Platform (ESMP);

provide a thorough overview of PMS – including latest developments, as the go-live of PMS Application Programming Interface (Centrally Authorise Products (CAPs) and Nationally Authorised Products (NAPs), read-only) and Product User Interface (CAPs, read-only), both planned for Q2 2024;

showcase Substances, Organisations and Referentials (SOR) and XEVMPD services that support PMS;

demonstrate best practices for both Industry and Network's prospective PMS users.

The event will be broadcasted live from EMA building.