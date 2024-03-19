Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club BumSkis Ski Team Wins 2024 Nub's Nob/Bahnhof Ski Racing Championship

2024 Nub's Nob-Bahnof Ski Racing Champions - Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club Harbor Springs, BumSkis Ski Team

Multi-generational team wins racing competition in northern Michigan

It was just a wild dream to think we'd be on the podium, let alone in first place” — Sherman Hanna, BumSkis Co-Captain

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defying the odds, with an average age of 63, in their 2nd year of competition, the multi-generational Birchwood Golf & Country Club Ski team known as “BumSkis” placed first in the 2024 Nub’s Nob/ Bahnoff Ski Racing League Competition. The competition was held over 6 weeks finishing in late February.

The 2024 Birchwood Golf & Country Club BumSkis Nub’s Nob Champions are: Roland and Chris Trombley, (husband/wife), Sherman Hanna, Richard Wagner, Tom Varner, Karin Offield and Chris Vance, (husband/wife), Miranda Miller, Kevin Larson, Mike and Brooke Woodham, (husband/wife) and Timbuck Talsma.

Considered a legendary “beer racing league” competition at Nubs Nob Ski Area, it’s been around for 40 years with a waiting list to compete. According to General Manager, Ben Doornbos, “the league is highly competitive in the community, so it’s a big deal for Team BumSkis who skied well and showed continuous improvement with the results speaking for themselves,” he said.

Although the BumSkis started out slow coming in 10th place, week 1, the team steadily improved to first place by week 5. With the last weeks rained out, they won with a 3-point margin of victory scoring 116.5 points.

Birchwood Golf & Country Club BumSkis Co -Captain, Tom Varner said they were competing with “smokin fast racers who compete in high school, college, and are state champions and racing coaches who have been in this league for years.”

The Nub’s Nob/Bahnoff Ski Racing competition included 14 teams with 168 racers each night racing three nights a week for typically 6-8 weeks with a total of 450 racers participating in the league.

BumSkis Co-Captain Sherman Hanna recalled when he and Tom started their team two years ago. “It was just a wild dream to think we'd be on the podium, let alone in first place,” said Hanna.

“I’m proud to be a part of this team. The excitement, enthusiasm, and camaraderie are another example of the wonderful Birchwood community spirit,” he exclaimed.

Team BumSkis Ski sponsor, Birchwood Farms & Country Club (www.birchwoodcc.com) is a private golf club community in Harbor Springs, Michigan supporting the northern Michigan skiing community in winter months, while offering members golf, racquetball, pickleball, fitness and swimming amenities in Summer and Fall.

For more information contact Jo Gonzalez, 231 526-2166, jo@birchwoodcc.com or Tom Varner, (231) 412 6147, tavarner@charter.net.

