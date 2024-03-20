Sam Alvey Puts Heavyweight Title on the Line at Karate Combat
Karate Combat: Kickback 2 from Cancun, Mexico. Sam Alvey puts his heavyweight title on the line. Plus 3 world class submission grappling matchesMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karate Combat: Kickback 2
Karate Combat returns to Mexico, this time, to Cancun to bring you 8 fights inside the unique, Karate Combat Pit. In the main event, UFC veteran and fan favorite, “Smile'n” Sam Alvey puts his heavyweight title on the line against former UFC fighter, Brazilian mixed martial artist, Antonio Arroyo. The co-main event pits UFC veteran, Jose “El Teco” Quiñònez against Peruvian Karate fighter, Jesus “The Beast” Lopez.
Karate Combat also delivers The Pit Submission Series with 3 exciting professional grappling matches. Ethan Crelinstein will take on the former World Series Of Fighting champion and 2X PFL tournament winner, Lance Palmer. Gregor Gracie will do battle against Gezias Calvalcante. And grappling aces, UFC fighters, Gillian Robertson and Montana De la Rosa will lock horns inside The Pit. Robertson has the record for most submission victories the UFC's women's history.
All the action takes place March 23, 2024 at 4pm EST. Watch for FREE www.karate.com and youtube @karatecombat
