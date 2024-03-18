Free Webinar on Recent F&E Tax Law Changes

NASHVILLE -- Join the Department of Revenue on March 26 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss recent franchise and excise tax law changes.

The 2023 Tennessee Works Tax Act resulted in several important changes to franchise and excise tax. Join us as we discuss those changes and how they affect the fiscal year end (December 31, 2023) tax return.

Please note this webinar will not address any legislation currently being considered by the Tennessee General Assembly.

Register for the webinar here.

The March 26 webinar is part of a free webinar series the department offers each month to the public. More information is available on our website here.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2023 fiscal year, it collected $22 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.6 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

###