SELECT GROUP REAL ESTATE SERVICES WELCOMES CENTURY 21 EPIC
NORTHERN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024
— Dan Jacuzzi, President/CEO
Select Group Real Estate Services is excited to announce that Century 21 Epic has merged into the Select family. With the merger, Select Group expands its Century 21 offices into Vacaville, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Rohnert Park, Rio Vista, Petaluma, Lakeport, Hidden Valley Lake, Fairfield, Sonoma, Concord, and Dixon.
Daniel Jacuzzi, President, and Owner of Select Group Real Estate Services stated, “I am thrilled to welcome the over 250 agents and staff of Century 21 Epic to our Select Group. The new offices will retain their current name of Century 21 Epic. In blending our two companies together, we will be better than either one of us were separately and will be even stronger together.”
Century 21 Epic joins a network of top-tier real estate professionals who benefit from Select Group Real Estate's proprietary cutting-edge technology, comprehensive training programs, and unparalleled marketing resources. By leveraging these resources, agents at Century 21 Epic will be equipped to elevate their business to new heights while providing exceptional service to their clients. As the real estate industry continues to evolve, Select Group Real Estate remains committed to fostering collaboration and driving success for its network of agents and clients. The addition of Century 21 Epic marks another milestone in this journey, further solidifying Select Group Real Estate's position as a leader in the market.
About Select Group Real Estate Services
Select Group Real Estate Services began in 1980 when Daniel Jacuzzi purchased his first office in Marysville, CA. Today, the organization is home to 9 companies with over 1,500 agents in over 60 offices throughout Northern and Central California, Lake Tahoe, Northern Nevada, Wyoming, New Mexico, Idaho, and Colorado. Over the past four decades, Select Group has consistently grown, even during industry downturns, by adhering to a simple commitment. We always put our clients' interests first. The Select Group consistently achieves the honor of being named one of the "Top 100" Real Estate Companies in the United States.
About Century 21 Real Estate LLC
The approximately 131,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 10,000 offices spanning 83 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial, century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol. Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.
Daniel Jacuzzi
Century 21 Select Real Estate
