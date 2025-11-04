Century 21 Redwood Realty Joins The Select Group, Expanding Century 21 Select’s Footprint Into the Mid-Atlantic Region

President of the Select Group Dan Jacuzzi & Redwood Founder & CEO Nick Pasquini

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Century 21 Select today announced that Century 21 Redwood Realty, a leading brokerage serving Virginia, D.C., Maryland, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania, has joined the Select Group family of companies. The partnership unites two award-winning Century 21 affiliates, accelerating Select’s growth strategy while strengthening Redwood’s agent support, marketing, and technology stack. Under the new structure, Redwood will continue operating under the Century 21 brand as Century 21 Redwood Realty, a Select Group Company, preserving its local leadership, office locations, and community relationships. The combined organization will offer agents and clients enhanced resources across 90 offices, 2300 agents, and 10 states, with deeper referral pathways between the West and Mid-Atlantic.“We’re thrilled to welcome Redwood into The Select Group,” said President of the Select Group Dan Jacuzzi. “Their culture of excellence, training, and community impact mirrors our own. Together, we’ll deliver even more value to agents and an elevated experience for buyers and sellers across both regions.”“Joining The Select Group gives our agents instant access to expanded marketing, coaching, training, relocation, and luxury platforms without losing the local expertise and progressive nature that defines Redwood,” said Redwood’s Founder and CEO, Nicholas Pasquini, Jr. “It’s the best of both worlds: local leadership with national-scale resources.”About Century 21 Redwood RealtyCentury 21 Redwood Realty was founded in 2002 in Ashburn, VA. With nearly 500 agents across 11 offices, CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty is one of the largest brokerages in the greater Washington, D.C. metro area. The foundation of our success is our people. Like the intertwined root system of a Redwood grove, our collaborative and vibrant culture enables our agents to grow their business to unparalleled heights and actualize their dreams. Our combined knowledge and experience, led by real estate industry leaders, ensure that each and every one of our clients receives the best marketing, technology, and overall wisdom in residential and commercial real estate. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, rent, or invest in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, or Pennsylvania, we have the agent to help make your dreams a reality.About The Select Group | Century 21 SelectThe Select Group is a multi-brand, multi-state real estate organization operating under leading national franchises, including Century 21and Coldwell Banker. With over 90 offices, 2000+ agents across CA, NV, CO, WY, ID, NM, MT, WA, and now the Mid-Atlantic, The Select Group is consistently ranked in the top 50 real estate companies nationwide providing full-service residential, relocation, property management, commercial, and luxury real estate solutions supported by award-winning marketing, technology, and training platforms.Media Contacts ForThe Select Group:Jordan Triveri, SELECT GROUP Marketing Director • marketing@selectgroupre.comFor CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty:Lynne Heiser Blake, C21 Redwood Creative Director • lynne@c21redwood.com

