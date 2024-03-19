MedicusUnion Telemedicine Breaks Down Language Barrier in Telemedicine

Healthcare platform offers access to the best care in the world, regardless of native language

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , March 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedicusUnion Telemedicine, the healthcare platform that grants access to some of Europe’s best doctors anywhere in the world, is proud to announce that it now provides invaluable interpreter services spanning 10 languages for patients and doctors using its innovative telemedicine platform. Translatable languages offered on the MedicusUnion Telemedicine’s platform include German, English, Russian, Armenian, Ukrainian, Rumenian, Arabic, Indian, and Chinese, amongst more that are helping to make healthcare consultation less exclusive and easier to navigate for populations all over the world.These live interpreters provide the backbone of MedicusUnion’s video consultations, allowing for real-time translation services and enabling seamless interaction between doctors and patients speaking different languages. This feature ensures that patients are able to effectively convey their medical concerns and questions while empowering doctors to provide clear and understandable instruction and direction so that treatment plans and medical care can be delivered and followed.“In order to maintain a global telehealth platform, it is vital that we offer physicians who speak many different languages as well as interpreters for patients. The last thing any sick person wants to deal with is not understanding what someone is saying to them, or worse, not being understood,” said Tovmas Khachyan, CEO of MedicusUnion Telemedicine. “In order to create a global healthcare system like MedicusUnion, we must be both patient and doctor-centric, and the pinnacle for that is not having any language barriers.”By granting access to Europe’s most brilliant and respected medical minds, MedicusUnion is doing its part to end global healthcare inequality and ensuring that individuals around the world, regardless of native language and nationality, are able to enjoy the benefits of comprehensive medical care. Through the continued advancement of digital health technologies and virtual medicine, MedicusUnion has made it its mission to cultivate a truly borderless healthcare delivery system and has taken yet another step forward in this goal by making these translation services a cornerstone of its platform.About MedicusUnion Telemedicine:MedicusUnion Telemedicine is a platform for creating healthcare without borders. MedicusUnion offers European doctors an opportunity to make their medical services available to anyone in the world. These services include online consultation via video call, interpretation during consultations, and a secure exchange of medical data. With MedicusUnion Telemedicine, patients are able to receive competent advice on the treatment and prevention of diseases, regardless of where they are located in the world. For more information or to learn more, visit: https://www.medicusunion.com/