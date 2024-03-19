Former Atlanta Board of Education Chair, Eshé Collins, announces bid for Atlanta City Council Post 3, At-Large
For the position formally occupied by Atlanta Councilwoman Keisha Waites.
I’m running for City Council because every voice matters, every community belongs, and every person has the right to thrive.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATLANTA, GA - Today, Eshé Collins officially announces her candidacy for Atlanta City Council Post 3, At-Large, formally occupied by Atlanta Councilwoman Keisha Waites. With a steadfast commitment to serving the people of Atlanta and a vision for a more equitable and vibrant city, Eshé is poised to bring fresh perspectives and effective leadership to the heart of our city.
— Eshé Collins
An Atlanta native, Eshé understands the diverse needs and aspirations of our communities. She is a civil rights attorney and former teacher in Atlanta Public Schools, who has represented District 6 on the Atlanta Board of Education since 2014. Eshé is a graduate of Spelman College, Georgia State University and North Carolina Central University (NCCU) School of Law. From there, Eshé clerked for the North Carolina Court of Appeals and led advocacy efforts with the Children’s Defense Fund, Jumpstart and Cape Immigration Compass in Cape Town, South Africa.
Key priorities of Eshé’s campaign are affordable living, birth through 5 opportunities for youth and families, safe and healthy neighborhoods, and effective quality of city services and accountability in government.
“Now more than ever in Atlanta’s history, we need bold, compassionate, and experienced leadership to tackle our existing challenges and to lead us into the future,’ said Eshé. ‘I’m running for City Council because every voice matters, every community belongs, and every person has the right to thrive."
Currently, Eshé serves as the Director of the Equity Assistance Center-South at the Southern Education Foundation, which provides equity-focused assistance and training to public school districts and other agencies in 11 states and the District of Columbia to address long-term disparities and inequities in systems and promote meaningful change in all communities.
Eshé will fight to provide equitable and sustainable development for all Atlantans, by investing in accessible affordable housing, local small businesses and appropriate infrastructure and environmental efforts throughout the city.
“Atlanta is my birthplace and my hometown. I am constantly inspired by the resilience and spirit of the people of Atlanta, and I remain committed to working collaboratively to build a city that works for everyone,” said Eshé. “Together, we can truly create a future where every Atlantan can thrive, regardless of their background or where they live. From Southwest Atlanta to Buckhead, Bankhead to East Atlanta, we deserve to be able to live successful lives in this city, and I will continue to fight for it. Join me in building a brighter future for Atlanta!”
For more information on Eshé Collins and her campaign for Atlanta City Council, please visit www.collinsforatlanta.com or follow Eshé Collins on social media.
***
Contact: eshe@collinsforatlanta.com
Communications for Eshé Collins for Atlanta, Inc.
Phone: (770) 765-3802
Communications for Eshé Collins for Atlnata, Inc.
Communications for Eshé Collins for Atlnata, Inc.
+1 770-765-3802
email us here