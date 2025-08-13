Just Makeup Cosmetics & Skincare Debuts Company During Brand Launch Festivities

Just Makeup Cosmetics & Skincare

At Just Makeup Cosmetics & Skincare, we believe beauty routines should be simple, effective, and empowering.” — Dr. Carisa Hines Moore

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just Makeup Cosmetics & Skincare will celebrate the launch of its new cosmetics and skincare line during its official brand launch on Sunday, August 17, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.The official launch party will be an afternoon of glam, gifts, and good vibes. Guests will enjoy live product demonstrations, exclusive access to the new product line, signature cocktails with light bites, and curated gift bags for early arrivals.With its slogan “YOUR MAKEUP SHOULDN’T BE THE HARDEST THING YOU DO TODAY," Just Makeup is just that… makeup made simple, quick to apply, and effortless to wear.Just Makeup Cosmetics & Skincare was founded in 2022 by Dr. Carisa Hines Moore and award-winning makeup artist, Donaldo Taylor-Santamaria. The company was born out of Carisa’s personal journey with skin challenges. After purchasing and trying numerous products, Carisa developed a single product that effectively addressed her skincare needs.“One day, I looked at my face. I saw dullness, uneven tone, fine lines, and dark spots.” Carisa said. “Then I thought to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if I could have all of this in just one bottle?’ From that thought, Just Face The Day Face Serum was born.”Just Makeup is a brand that embodies the essence of simplicity and ease in the beauty regimen. The name ‘Just Makeup’ is a declaration of the company’s philosophy: makeup should be straightforward, uncomplicated, and accessible to everyone. It strips back the often overwhelming world of beauty products to the bare essentials, making beauty routines less about complexity and more about enhancing natural beauty with minimal effort.“I co-created It’s Just Makeup Cosmetics & Skincare after witnessing firsthand the concerns of my personal clients and everyday consumers,” Donaldo said. “They expressed a need for simplicity and multi-use products that could seamlessly fit into their busy lifestyles. My years of industry experience gave me direct insight into these concerns. They allowed me to design solutions that truly fill a void in the market—products that are user-friendly regardless of skill level and versatile in their benefits.”Made to combine high-quality ingredients to tackle various skin concerns, Just Makeup’s products are blended with active ingredients to create their products like the Just Face The Day Day Serum, Just Camera Ready Matte Primer, Big Eyes 2-in-1 Eyeliner/Mascara Duo and Just Kissed Liquid Lipstick in colors “Just Diva,” “Just Pretty,” “Just Finer,” and “Just Greater.”“At Just Makeup Cosmetics & Skincare, we believe beauty routines should be simple, effective, and empowering,” Carisa said. “Our products are made for real women with real lives – women who work hard, show up, and still want to feel polished without the pressure.”Co-founders Dr. Carisa Hines Moore and Donaldo Taylor-Santamaria will be available for interviews during the event.Please RSVP by Friday, August 15, by emailing itsjustmakeupcosmetics@gmail.com###

