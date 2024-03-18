Sharla J. Frost to Provide Keynote Speech to 53rd Annual Oklahoma Division of Student Assistance Spring Conference
Her extensive experience as an attorney and best-selling author, coupled with her passion for advocating for educational opportunities, makes her the perfect fit for our audience.”FORT TOWSON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 53rd Annual Oklahoma Division of Student Assistance Spring Conference is set to take place on March 25, 2024, and this year's event will feature a highly anticipated keynote speech from Sharla J. Frost, a renowned attorney and best-selling author. Ms. Frost will address a group of counseling professionals who provide educational opportunities for eligible low-income, first-generation students.
As a successful attorney and best-selling author, Sharla J. Frost has established herself as a leading figure in both the legal and literary worlds. With her extensive knowledge and experience in both fields, Ms. Frost has become a sought-after speaker, known for her engaging and informative presentations. Her keynote speech at the 53rd Annual Oklahoma Division of Student Assistance Spring Conference is expected to be no different.
The conference, which brings together educational professionals from across the state, aims to provide a platform for networking, learning, and sharing best practices in supporting first-generation students as they navigate the unfamiliar world of higher education. Ms. Frost's keynote speech will undoubtedly be a highlight of the event, as she shares her insights and expertise on the importance of providing educational opportunities for first-generation students like herself.
"We are thrilled to have Sharla J. Frost as our keynote speaker for this year's conference," said Dawn Compton, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Upward Bound Director. "Her extensive experience as an attorney and best-selling author, coupled with her passion for advocating for educational opportunities, makes her the perfect fit for our audience. We are confident that her keynote speech will be both informative and inspiring."
The 53rd Annual Oklahoma Division of Student Assistance Spring Conference promises to be an enriching and educational event, and Ms. Frost's keynote speech is sure to be a highlight for all attendees. With her expertise and passion, she will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the educational professionals in attendance. For more information about the organization and the conference, visit www. https://odsa.wildapricot.org.
