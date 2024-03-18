Firepower Meets Horsepower

OCFA firefighter practices leading a horse during hands-on training at The Shea Center

The Shea Center Invites Press to Train Alongside Orange County Fire Authority Firefighters

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The J. F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center is set to host its highly anticipated third annual Equine Training in collaboration with the Orange County Fire Authority’s Urban Search & Rescue Team (US&R).

This unique event, generously funded by The Gary Sinise Foundation, offers an immersive experience for over 100 first responders seeking to enhance their skills in horse rescue procedures.

Dates & Times: March 25, 27, and 29, 2024, 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: The Shea Center, 26284 Oso Road, San Juan Capistrano, CA

Objective: Hands-on equine training to empower firefighters in large animal rescue techniques.

Media Opportunities: Captivating visuals and exclusive interviews with firefighters, equestrians, community VIPs, and insights into specialized equine rescue procedures.

Media personnel can immerse themselves in select segments of this one-of-a-kind training.

Why Equine Training Matters:

Horses and livestock are integral to Orange County's culture. The OC Fire Authority extends emergency support services to pets, service animals, and livestock, recognizing their vital role in our communities.

Firefighters' proficiency in safely rescuing and evacuating these animals is crucial to ensuring the safety of both human and animal lives. San Juan Capistrano, with California's highest per capita ratio of horses to people, underscores the importance of this specialized training, emphasizing the OC Fire Authority's commitment to addressing the unique needs of a community where the welfare of residents and their animals is paramount.

OC Fire Authority Fire Chief Brian Fennessy:

“Our commitment to provide exceptional emergency support services to the nearly two million people we serve includes their pets, horses, and livestock, all of which add tremendous value and joy to our communities,” said Brian Fennessy, Fire Chief of the Orange County Fire Authority. “The training necessary to extend our services to these large animals hinges upon the support of partners like The Shea Center and the Gary Sinise Foundation, and I am grateful and proud that our collective work makes us a national model for large animal rescue.”

Training Overview:

Participants will engage in comprehensive equine training covering behavior and handling, equine anatomy, situational rescue procedures and equipment, and safe trailer loading and unloading.

About The Shea Center:

Established in 1978, The Shea Center stands as one of the world's premier equine assisted services providers. With 27 horses and over 700 dedicated volunteers, The Shea Center addresses 87 distinct disabilities through programs such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, mental healthcare, and adaptive riding.

History of this training:

Building on a remarkable rescue in 2021 where OCFA saved Choco, a Shea Center therapy horse, this annual training initiative began in March 2022. Over three days, more than 100 firefighters and first responders participated in the inaugural event, setting the stage for an ongoing partnership between heroes and horses.

Media Kit and content: 2024 Shea & OCFA Training

###

Firefighters Learn Essential Skills at The Shea Center For Horse Rescues in Orange County, CA