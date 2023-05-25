Horse Power Heals: The Shea Center Launches Equine Assisted Mental Health Care Services

Woman connects with Pearl the horse during an equine assisted learning session.

New mental health care program includes Equine Facilitated Psychotherapy (EFP) and Personal Development through Equine Assisted Learning (EAL).

Horses have a way of healing the things we don’t speak about. I’ve seen clients work through severe trauma in a shorter period of time working with horses than most other traditional therapies.” — Leeanna Rice, MSW, LCSW, ESMHL, CTRI

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The J. F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center, a therapeutic equestrian center in Orange County, California, has launched a mental health care program that includes Equine Facilitated Psychotherapy (EFP) and Personal Development through Equine Assisted Learning (EAL). EFP is a clinically based mental health treatment that involves interacting with horses and a licensed mental health professional to address emotional and psychological issues. Personal Development EAL helps clients improve their self-esteem, communication skills, and coping strategies through equine assisted activities. Both programs are designed to help clients achieve their personal goals and enhance their well-being. Individuals who struggle with anxiety, depression, grief, ADD/ADHD, Bipolar I and II, PTSD or other diagnoses may benefit from treatment. Individuals, couples, or small groups may also take advantage of non-therapy EAL services designed to improve various life skills.

For 45 years, The Shea Center, a Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, International (PATH, Intl.) premier member, has been serving people with disabilities, offering physical, occupational, and speech therapies, military services, and adaptive riding. The new mental health care services are an extension of its mission to improve the lives of people with disabilities through therapeutic horse-related programs. The Shea Center team of experienced and licensed therapists, certified instructors and equine specialists work together to create individualized plans for each client. The Center also has a herd of gentle and well-trained therapy horses that provide unique and powerful experiences for clients.

“Mental health care is a vitally important component to overall health,” says Leeanna Rice, MSW, LCSW, ESMHL, CTRI, who leads The Shea Center’s mental healthcare services. “Our programs are personalized to help people to improve their mental health and well-being. Horses have a way of healing the things we don’t speak about. I’ve seen clients work through severe trauma in a shorter period of time working with horses than most other traditional therapies.”

Customized Equine Assisted Learning (EAL) corporate programs, including team building, for organizations and institutions are available, on a limited basis, and provide memorable experiences that improve leadership, communications and training. Those interested in learning more about programs may visit https://sheacenter.org or contact the office.

Make A Difference - Stand With Shea