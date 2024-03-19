Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival Announces Exclusive 48-Hour Ticket Presale with Early Bird Pricing
The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival announces it's 48-hour ticket presale event with Early Bird Pricing.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival, a premier celebration of local flavors and culinary excellence, is thrilled to announce an exclusive 48-hour ticket presale event. For a limited time, festival enthusiasts can secure their tickets at 45% off, marking the lowest price available all year.
Event Details:
Festival Dates: September 7th and 8th
Location: Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck, NY
Presale with Early Bird pricing: April 1st & 2nd
Unbeatable Offer:
This 48-hour presale provides a golden opportunity for attendees to experience the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival at a remarkable value. Whether you're a seasoned wine connoisseur, a food enthusiast, or someone looking for a delightful weekend with friends, this limited-time offer ensures access to the festival's diverse offerings at an unbeatable price.
What to Expect:
The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival promises a weekend filled with extraordinary experiences. Attendees will have the chance to explore a vast array of offerings, including:
-NY Wineries, Distilleries, and Cideries: Sample the finest creations from your favorite New York State producers.
-Gourmet Foods: Indulge in a culinary journey with a variety of gourmet foods from handpicked vendors.
-Fine Arts & Crafts: Discover unique creations from talented artisans showcasing their work.
-Live Stage Demonstrations: Learn from top chefs and mixologists as they showcase their skills and share insider tips.
-NY Breweries on Tap: Quench your thirst with a selection of craft beers in our beer tent.
-Food Trucks: Experience diverse cuisine options from a lineup of top-notch food trucks.
-Games, Live Music, and More: Enjoy a festive atmosphere with entertainment, games, live music, and other exciting activities.
Presale Details:
Start Date: April 1st, 12:01 am
End Date: April 2nd, 11:59pm
Discount: 45% off regular ticket prices, 50% off designated driver tickets
Ticket Access: Available exclusively through Eventbrite
Mark your calendars, you don't want to miss this opportunity to secure your tickets at the lowest price of the year. Act fast, as this exclusive presale is only available for 48 hours.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit hudsonvalleywinefest.com.
Join us at the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival for a weekend of indulgence, discovery, and unforgettable memories.
