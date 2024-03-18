Tennessee National Guard honors President Andrew Jackson

HERMITAGE, Tenn. – A wreath-laying ceremony was held March 15 honoring President Andrew Jackson on what would have been his 257th birthday at Jackson’s home, The Hermitage, outside Nashville.

During the ceremony, Col. Linda Kieser, Tennessee’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Human Resources, spoke about the seventh president and then placed a wreath, which is presented on behalf of the President of the United States, at Jackson’s tomb - celebrating his life and many contributions.

“General Jackson represents what it means to be a true Tennessean,” said Kieser. “His career was nothing short of legendary and he was a man of many talents who was passionate about the welfare and security of our state and nation. Let us all be inspired by Jackson’s example as we continue to uphold the values of freedom, justice, and democracy for which he fought so valiantly to protect. I am humbled to be able to help honor him today.”

During the ceremony, Kieser was joined by Howard J. Katell, the president and CEO of the Andrew Jackson Foundation, to place the wreath together at Jackson’s grave site, which is in the garden behind his home.

“This was a great event, and it was a privilege to represent the U.S. President and to honor Jackson with Howard Katell,” said Kieser. “Kittell has served The Hermitage and preserved the memory of Andrew Jackson for the past 15 years as the Foundation’s president, and he will soon be retiring. It was an honor to do this with him.”

In addition to Kieser’s role as a speaker, Lt. Col. Paul Gunn, a chaplain with the Tennessee Air National Guard, gave the ceremony’s invocation while Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard provided a color guard. Also, Sgt. Daniel Heck and Sgt. Jeremy Bryant with the 129th Army Band, sang the National Anthem and played taps. After the event, visitors explored The Hermitage, a national historic landmark, which hosts more than 75,000 guests every year.