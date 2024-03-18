TSS Pickleball to Showcase Residential Pickleball Courts at the Edmonton Home & Garden Show
TSS Pickleball Logo
Taking place from March 21-24, 2024, attendees will have the opportunity to experience residential pickleball courts firsthand.
The undeniable growth of pickleball as a sport aligns with our commitment to providing the best infrastructure for sports enthusiasts.”EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSS Pickleball, a division of Total Sport Solutions, a leading provider of sports flooring and infrastructure, is excited to announce their participation in the upcoming Edmonton Home & Garden Show, set to take place from March 21-24, 2024. TSS Pickleball will be showcasing and demonstrating their residential pickleball court offerings to event attendees
The soaring popularity of pickleball, a sport gaining traction globally, has captured the interest of sports enthusiasts far and wide. Riding on this wave, TSS Pickleball is set to highlight their cutting-edge residential pickleball court at the Edmonton Home & Garden Show. Throughout the event, TSS Pickleball will provide attendees with a hands-on experience of the sport while showcasing the top-notch quality that Total Sport Solutions brings to the world of sports flooring.
In collaboration with Prairie Surfaces, who are serving as a dedicated dealer for their pickleball court solutions, Total Sport Solutions is committed to delivering premier playing surfaces tailored to meet the demands of the sports community. Praised for their expertise in sports surface solutions, Prairie Surfaces brings an extra layer of excellence to Total Sport Solutions' mission of elevating the pickleball experience.
“We're really excited to show our residential pickleball courts at the Edmonton Home & Garden Show,” said Ian Lintott, CEO of Total Sport Solutions. "The undeniable growth of pickleball as a sport aligns with our commitment to providing the best infrastructure for sports enthusiasts. Partnering with Prairie Surfaces ensures our customers receive the best playing surface for their pickleball experience."
Attendees can anticipate live demonstrations of the pickleball court, offering an interactive opportunity to engage with representatives from Total Sport Solutions and Prairie Surfaces. This is the perfect chance to learn about the sport and explore options for installing a residential pickleball court of their own.
Visit TSS Pickleball at booths 4045 & 4049 during the Edmonton Home & Garden Show and immerse yourself in the excitement of pickleball firsthand.
About Total Sport Solutions Inc.:
Total Sport Solutions Inc. is a Canadian leader in creating backyard courts, indoor sports facilities, multi-sport gymnasiums, and more. Our goal is to bring families and friends together through sport by providing a full turnkey solution that makes building a residential backyard court or indoor basketball facility in Canada a stress-free undertaking. When you combine our experienced team, superior materials, and exceptional service, you get Total Sport Solutions - the source for backyard courts, pickleball and basketball facilities, and more. To learn more, visit www.totalsportsolutions.ca/
