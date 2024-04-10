AACE Highlights Need for Diverse Funding Models to Enhance Parental Choice in Childcare
The current funding approach disproportionately favors full-time childcare in licensed facilities, putting all other childcare models at risk.
Our goal is to illuminate the unintended consequences of current funding models and to advocate for changes that enhance parental choice and ensure the well-being and development of Alberta’s children”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) today released a white paper titled "Addressing Approaches to Government Funding and its Impact on Parental Choice in Childcare". This comprehensive document presents a critical analysis of the current government funding models for childcare and their effects on parental choice and the diversity of childcare options available in Alberta.
The white paper reveals that the existing government funding approaches disproportionately favor full-time childcare in licensed facilities, leading to a scarcity of alternative childcare arrangements such as part-time care, preschools, day homes, and informal care options. This imbalance not only restricts parental choice but also undermines the sustainability of a diverse childcare sector that caters to the varied needs of Alberta families.
Key findings from the white paper include:
Limited Parental Choice: The current funding models restrict families’ ability to choose the most suitable childcare options that align with their unique needs and work schedules.
Economic Impact on Alternative Care Providers: A lack of equitable funding support for alternative childcare arrangements threatens the viability of these essential services, leading to reduced availability and increased waitlists for families.
Call for a Balanced Funding Allocation: The white paper advocates for a more inclusive funding approach that supports a wider range of childcare options, ensuring that all families have access to the type of care that best suits their children's needs.
Krystal Churcher, Chair of AACE, emphasizes the importance of this white paper in sparking a dialogue on how childcare is funded and managed in Alberta. "Our goal is to illuminate the unintended consequences of current funding models and to advocate for changes that enhance parental choice and ensure the well-being and development of Alberta’s children," Churcher stated.
The AACE calls upon policymakers, stakeholders, and the broader community to consider the findings and recommendations outlined in the white paper. By embracing a funding model that values diversity and parental choice, Alberta can foster a childcare sector that is robust, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of all families.
For more information on the white paper or to request a copy, visit: https://www.atwhatcost.info/
About AACE:
The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) is a non-profit organization dedicated to representing for-profit and non-profit childcare centres, as well as day home operators across Alberta. AACE advocates for policies and practices that enhance the quality and accessibility of childcare services within a thriving mixed-market childcare system, ensuring the well-being and development of children, as well as childcare choice for Alberta parents and families.
