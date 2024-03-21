Bud Megargee Receives International Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®
Building on his wins, and his series about the afterlife, Bud Megargee's latest book gets recognized as the 2024 Winner in the Spirituality category.
The Afterlife Experience contains the most uniquely creative and interesting explanations of soul deindividualization that we have ever read.”PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors and publishers, recognized The Afterlife Experience - How Our Association With Nature's Elements Shapes the Outcome as the 2024 winner in the Spirituality category.
— Kirkus Editors
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
What is an illuminated moment of truth?
It is a time when we have an opportunity to break free from conventional understandings and seek alternative points of view.
The Afterlife Experience seeks to be that moment of truth for readers who are brave enough to dive in.
In his latest book, Bud Megargee takes readers on a journey to better understand how energy created by the elements of water, fire, air and earth can interact with the human experience and even have the potential to affect the afterlife. Through input from Socratic-like narratives, Bud learns that these elements radiate negative and positive energies that are powerful enough to penetrate the entire human existence.
In 2024, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.
“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. “Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.”
The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD is announced every spring and open to independent authors and publishers.
To see this year's list of winners, please visit https://www.independentpressaward.com/2024winners
Read Megargee's first book in the series, Soul Afterlife: Beyond the Near-Death Experience, which was recognized by the NYC Big Book Award in 2022 as a Distinguished Favorite in Spirituality.
To find out more about the author, please visit: https://budmegargee.com/about
