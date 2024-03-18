Superintendent Weaver Announces Wellford Academy's Katie Farr as Teacher of the Year Finalist

State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver surprised Wellford Academy's Katie Farr today with news that she has been selected as one of five finalists for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year award.

“Katie knew from an early age that she wanted to be a teacher, and she is now inspiring that same love of learning in her first graders," said Superintendent Weaver. "Her specialized background in Science of Reading-based instruction allows her to give her young students the greatest educational gift in the world: a strong foundation in reading. We are so excited to celebrate Katie and the difference she is making in the lives of children in Spartanburg County as a finalist for state Teacher of the Year."

Farr is a 1st grade teacher who strongly believes in building strong relationships with students, families, colleagues, and the community to foster a positive classroom environment. She encourages divergent thinking, creativity, and involving real world application in her students learning. This is her 13th year as an educator in South Carolina and her 3rd year in Spartanburg School District Five.

“We are so proud of Katie Farr, and are thrilled to have her representing Spartanburg District Five Schools as a finalist for South Carolina Teacher of the Year,” said Dr. Randall Gary, Superintendent of Spartanburg District Five Schools. "This honor is an affirmation of what we here in Spartanburg Five already know about Katie: she is a shining example of a teacher who understands the impact educators have every day in the lives of their students. Katie truly cares about every child who walks in her classroom, and it's evident through the genuine relationships she develops with every student. She goes above and beyond to make learning come alive, transforming her classroom into a magical place where she creates experiences that her students will remember forever.”

From an early age, Farr has always wanted to be a teacher and due to her father’s job relocating, she was often the new student in a classroom. Farr went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from Lander University and a Master of Arts in Reading with an emphasis in Elementary Education from Grand Canyon University. Farr strives for every student to feel that they belong in her classroom. She is also trained in Orton-Gillingham which has provided her with the skills to help young students learn to read. Some of Farr's greatest accomplishments in education are the small moments in her classroom when students take risks in their learning, feel safe, and find success and joy in the classroom



As one of five finalists, Farr will receive $10,000 and go on to the next stage of the competition which involves an interview with a team of expert judges. The winner will be announced at the South Carolina Teacher of the Year Celebration on April 25th in Columbia.



The winner receives a total of $25,000 and is provided with a brand-new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with Teacher Cadets and Teaching Fellows, leading the State Teacher Forum, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 64,000 educators.



The Teacher of the Year program celebrates excellence and strengthens the teaching force by honoring and recognizing exceptional teachers on the district, state, and national levels. The Teacher of the Year Awards not only assist in retention efforts but serve as a powerful recruitment tool to the educator profession.

You can find more information on this year's Teacher of the Year judges here.