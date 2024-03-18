Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,795 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for March 18-22, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

March 18-22, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, March 18

9 a.m. Speak at Public Policy Lessons with Former Gov. Michael Leavitt

Location: Thomas S. Monson Center 

MEDIA ACCESS

9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

11:15 a.m. Meet with John Barrand, Division of Human Resource Management 

Location: Governor’s Office 

12 p.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

1:15 p.m. Meet with Department of Public Safety leadership team 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Tuesday, March 19 

9:30 a.m. Hold ceremonial bill signings 

Location: Governor’s Office 

11:15 a.m. Meet with Brian Steed, Great Salt Lake Commissioner

Location: Virtual meeting 

12 p.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

1:45 p.m. Meet with Labor Commission leadership team 

Location: Virtual meeting 

2:30 p.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Virtual meeting 

3:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Virtual meeting 

7 p.m.              Host Community Dinner

Location:         Kearns Mansion

Wednesday, March 20

9 a.m. Speak at Utah Campus Safety Summit 

Location: University of Utah Alumni House

MEDIA ACCESS

9:30 a.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

11:15 a.m. Meet with Utah System of Higher Education
Location: Governor’s Office 

12:30 p.m. Speak at 20th Annual Utah Priorities Project 

Location: The Grand America Hotel 

MEDIA ACCESS

2:30 p.m. Hold ceremonial bill signings 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Thursday, March 21

10 a.m. Speak at Governor’s Monthly News Conference 

Location; PBS Utah 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak to the Governor”

Location: KSL NewsRadio 

2 p.m. Meet with Utah State Tax Commission leadership team 

Location: Virtual meeting 

Friday, March 22 

10 a.m. Meet with Veterans and Military Affairs leadership team 

Location: Virtual meeting 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

March 18-22, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, March 18

No public meetings

Tuesday, March 19 

No public meetings

Wednesday, March 20

No public meetings

Thursday, March 21

No public meetings

Friday, March 22

10 a.m. Meet with Veterans and Military Affairs leadership team 

Location: Virtual meeting

###

You just read:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for March 18-22, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more