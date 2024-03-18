Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for March 18-22, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
March 18-22, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, March 18
9 a.m. Speak at Public Policy Lessons with Former Gov. Michael Leavitt
Location: Thomas S. Monson Center
MEDIA ACCESS
9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
11:15 a.m. Meet with John Barrand, Division of Human Resource Management
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
1:15 p.m. Meet with Department of Public Safety leadership team
Location: Governor’s Office
Tuesday, March 19
9:30 a.m. Hold ceremonial bill signings
Location: Governor’s Office
11:15 a.m. Meet with Brian Steed, Great Salt Lake Commissioner
Location: Virtual meeting
12 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
1:45 p.m. Meet with Labor Commission leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
2:30 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Virtual meeting
3:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Virtual meeting
7 p.m. Host Community Dinner
Location: Kearns Mansion
Wednesday, March 20
9 a.m. Speak at Utah Campus Safety Summit
Location: University of Utah Alumni House
MEDIA ACCESS
9:30 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
11:15 a.m. Meet with Utah System of Higher Education
Location: Governor’s Office
12:30 p.m. Speak at 20th Annual Utah Priorities Project
Location: The Grand America Hotel
MEDIA ACCESS
2:30 p.m. Hold ceremonial bill signings
Location: Governor’s Office
Thursday, March 21
10 a.m. Speak at Governor’s Monthly News Conference
Location; PBS Utah
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak to the Governor”
Location: KSL NewsRadio
2 p.m. Meet with Utah State Tax Commission leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
Friday, March 22
10 a.m. Meet with Veterans and Military Affairs leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
March 18-22, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, March 18
No public meetings
Tuesday, March 19
No public meetings
Wednesday, March 20
No public meetings
Thursday, March 21
No public meetings
Friday, March 22
10 a.m. Meet with Veterans and Military Affairs leadership team
Location: Virtual meeting
###