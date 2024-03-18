Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for March 18-22, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

March 18-22, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, March 18

9 a.m. Speak at Public Policy Lessons with Former Gov. Michael Leavitt

Location: Thomas S. Monson Center

MEDIA ACCESS

9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

11:15 a.m. Meet with John Barrand, Division of Human Resource Management

Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

1:15 p.m. Meet with Department of Public Safety leadership team

Location: Governor’s Office

Tuesday, March 19

9:30 a.m. Hold ceremonial bill signings

Location: Governor’s Office

11:15 a.m. Meet with Brian Steed, Great Salt Lake Commissioner

Location: Virtual meeting

12 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

1:45 p.m. Meet with Labor Commission leadership team

Location: Virtual meeting

2:30 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Virtual meeting

3:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Virtual meeting

7 p.m. Host Community Dinner

Location: Kearns Mansion

Wednesday, March 20

9 a.m. Speak at Utah Campus Safety Summit

Location: University of Utah Alumni House

MEDIA ACCESS

9:30 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

11:15 a.m. Meet with Utah System of Higher Education

Location: Governor’s Office

12:30 p.m. Speak at 20th Annual Utah Priorities Project

Location: The Grand America Hotel

MEDIA ACCESS

2:30 p.m. Hold ceremonial bill signings

Location: Governor’s Office

Thursday, March 21

10 a.m. Speak at Governor’s Monthly News Conference

Location; PBS Utah

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak to the Governor”

Location: KSL NewsRadio

2 p.m. Meet with Utah State Tax Commission leadership team

Location: Virtual meeting

Friday, March 22

10 a.m. Meet with Veterans and Military Affairs leadership team

Location: Virtual meeting

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

March 18-22, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, March 18

No public meetings

Tuesday, March 19

No public meetings

Wednesday, March 20

No public meetings

Thursday, March 21

No public meetings

Friday, March 22

10 a.m. Meet with Veterans and Military Affairs leadership team

Location: Virtual meeting

