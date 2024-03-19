MCX Leader Softil Announces Major Presence and Activity at IWCE 2024
Event will see Softil in multiple speaking engagements, as well as live MCX deployments and cutting-edge demonstrations such as Direct Mode communications
With 5G-Sidelink embedded in MCX devices, first responders will be able to communicate off-network when necessary with other first responders at enhanced distances.””TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mission-critical communications (MCX) industry will see a substantial presence and a hive of activity by Softil and its partners at the upcoming International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) 2024 in Orlando (FL) beginning March 25th, 2024 through March 28th.
— Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO
For the first time, IWCE visitors will be able to see Qualcomm Technologies’ unique 5G-Sidelink technology utilized by Softil MCX solutions and Alea (a Leonardo company) to demonstrate 3GPP standards-based off-network/direct mode communications with enhanced range.
These remarkable technologies will be demonstrated at Softil’s booth #438 on Wednesday, March 27th at 13:30 and at 14:30 at Leonardo’s booth #1115 and again on Thursday March 28th at 11:00 am at Softil’s booth and at 12:00 pm at Leonardo’s booth.
“Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G Sidelink technology is the missing piece in the fast growing MCX ecosystem puzzle,” says Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO. “With 5G-Sidelink embedded in MCX devices, first responders will be able to communicate off-network when necessary with other first responders at enhanced distances.”
Device to device communication, usually called Direct Mode or D2D, is a critical element of communications for first responders. Direct Mode communication is required when network coverage is insufficient for devices to communicate over a network or when direct communication is preferred for operational reasons.
Softil and Alea, a Leonardo company, were the first companies to develop fully standards-based direct mode interoperable MCPTT solutions. The technology was tested at the last ETSI MCX Plugtest in late 2023, as well as the TCCA’s CCBG meeting in Poland, and others. These collaborative trials using Qualcomm Technologies/ Softil/ Alea technologies are paving the way for other MCX suppliers and developers to deliver off-network critical functionality to users over the next few years.
During the IWCE 2024 exhibition, Softil will also conduct demonstrations in its booth of already deployed MCX products developed by its partners using Softil’s BEEHD MCX enabling technology, connected to a live MCX network.
In other IWCE news, the MCX expert, enabler and innovator Softil also announces today that two of its senior directors will join and speak at three key panels at the IWCE conference.
Sagi Subocki, Softil’s VP Products & Marketing, will join a panel to discuss “Deploying MCX Mission Critical Communications for First Responders in Real Life,” on Monday, March 25th at 10:10 am examining Broadband, FirstNet, Interoperability, LMR, P25 and PTT issues. The panel discussion will cover all aspects of mission-critical communications technology deployments starting from assessing public safety user requirements, and covering the role of the service provider and equipment manufacturer to deliver best of breed technology to first responders.
On Wednesday, March 27th at 14:00pm, Anatoli Levine, Softil’s Director of Products & Standards will join a panel to discuss “Mission-Critical Broadband around the World.” Attendees will hear how different nations and regions grapple with MCX technology rollouts, interoperability challenges, spectrum issues and funding.
Levine will join another panel on March 28th at 10:50am to examine and discuss future train communications: the session is entitled “All aboard the FRMCS Express! Navigating the Future of Railway Communications.” As railway systems globally evolve towards a more integrated and data-driven future, more adaptable systems such as Future Railway Mobile Communications Systems (FRMCS) stand as a pivotal advancement for railway communications.
About Softil’s BEEHD Framework Technology
Softil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 17 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedized devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more. BEEHD offers market-proven interoperability with all major MCX systems deployed around the world.
About Softil
Softil is the leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 800 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com.
