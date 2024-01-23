Softil Issues Global Snapshot of Live MCX Deployments
Softil’s MCX technology is now in worldwide deployments on five MCX production networks and counting …
As the world’s leading supplier of MCX communications enabling technologies (middleware/SDK), Softil well understands the critical value of true deployment experience”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the evolving landscape of critical communications, Softil is leading the way in MCX deployments around the world and is the only MCX technology provider that has true deployment experience in five live MCX production networks running with different MCX servers from multiple vendors.
— Anatoli Levine, Director Products & Standards, Softil
With Softil’s BEEHD enabling technology, critical communications users such as public safety, first responders, utility and transportation workers now enjoy advanced communication capabilities such as high quality, high legibility voice, HD video, location sharing, instant messages, file sharing and more, all based on global, open, interoperable standards of 3GPP MCX (Mission Critical Communications) deployed over ubiquitous mobile broadband LTE and 5G networks.
“As the world’s leading supplier of MCX communications enabling technologies (middleware/SDK), Softil well understands the critical value of true deployment experience,” says Anatoli Levine, Softil’s Director, Products and Standards. “Softil’s BEEHD MCX framework is already in production use today on a wide range of MCX solutions from handheld clients to LMR/MCX gateways to recording appliances, and Softil’s partners take advantage of BEEHD’s pre-integration with all major MCX servers on the market.”
Levine makes reference to Softil’s partners including Airbus, Ericsson, Alea/Leonardo, Motorola, Nokia, Samsung, Streamwide and others.
MCX networks already in production:
South Korea: Softil’s first MCX deployment was in the KoRail network with Hoimyung Corporation. Using Softil’s BEEHD MCX framework, Hoimyung developed a train communication terminal to be used on trains servicing the new high speed train line put into service in time for 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea in February of 2018, connecting Incheon airport with the site of the Olympic games.
It is estimated that more than 125 million people travel on these 250 km/h. high-speed trains each year. Continuing the success with MCX railway communications, RF-Comm, Daeyoun, and a number of other vendors also built their MCX train communications solutions on top of BEEHD MCX framework.
Safe-Net: For South Korea’s MCX public safety broadband network (PSBN) for first responders – police, firefighters, EMS, coast guards, and others, Softil’s customers such as Hanswell and many others ensure that first responders have the best-of-breed MCX communication solutions at their disposal.
United States: Critical Linc MCPTT service provided by Southern Linc, a service provider operating in the southern states in the US, where a number of Softil partners are already in MCX deployment. AdvanceTec Industries provides an MCPTT vehicle mounted communication terminal, which is versatile and intuitive to use. Next, there is Catalyst Communications Technologies, one of Softil’s early MCX customers and a true believer in the power of MCX, providing its IntelliLink LMR/MCX interworking gateways and MCX dispatch consoles for first responders using Southern Linc MCX service. L3Harris is another company squarely focused on the MCX space with its XL-200 line of hybrid radios, offering first responders innovative devices that are fully ruggedized and support both MCX when the network is available and P25 direct mode when it is not.
Catalyst Communications’ products are also in full deployment at FirstNet, a major US PSBN delivered by AT&T, which is the fourth MCX network in production where Softil technology is deployed. AT&T FirstNet has major reach across all 50 US states offering first responders all advanced MCX capabilities. Softil confidently expects that a number of new customers and partners will deliver their products into the hands of FirstNet users in the near future.
Moving back to APAC, in India, the fifth MCX network in production, Softil’s technology enables its partners to deliver next generation MCX based LTE and 5G train communications solutions – ‘MCX for Rail’ (which is the basis of the future FRMCS lead by UIC for Europe), demanded for high-speed and metro-line deployments.
Going beyond these five networks, many vendors using Softil’s BEEHD MCX Framework are involved in the UK’s Home Office ESN project, as well as a number of deployments and pre-deployments in Australia, Canada and other countries.
MCX standards are continuing to evolve, enabling new and critical features for public safety, such as Direct Mode and Direct Mode relay, MC Gateway UE, network interconnection and migration and many others. Softil is continuing its active participation in developing future standards and ensuring that its solutions are compliant with the latest standards. Softil is also continuing its focus on enhancing interoperability with all MCX servers and MCX networks, ensuring speedy and easy onboarding for its customers and partners solutions, whether these are MCX clients, gateways, dispatch, ICCS, hybrid radios, vehicle-mounted terminals, CAD, situational awareness apps, recording, and many more.
With five MCX networks in production now, and unlimited potential for future MCX deployments on the horizon, Softil is committed to providing first responders with the best communications tools available, worldwide, ensuring safety, reliability, and innovation.
About Softil’s BEEHD Framework Technology
Softil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 17 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedized devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more. BEEHD offers market-proven interoperability with all major MCX systems deployed around the world.
About Softil
Softil is the leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 800 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com.
