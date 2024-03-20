vipHomeLink Partners with 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty
Trusted Home Service Plan Provider Leverages vipHomeLink Solution to Improve Homeownership Experiences
We're excited to expand the benefits our members can receive in addition to their Home Service Plan that support proactive solutions for home management, maintenance, and an improved experience.”MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- vipHomeLink Holdings, Inc., the U.S. technology company providing the top digital platform for homeowner engagement and prevention, announced today that 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty will be providing vipHomeLink's mobile solution to its members.
— Jason Gritters, VP of Product and Corporate Development at 2-10 HBW
"As a leading national home warranty company, we're excited to expand the benefits our members can receive in addition to their Home Service Plan that will support proactive solutions for home management, home maintenance, and an improved homeowner experience," said Jason Gritters, Vice President of Product and Corporate Development at 2-10 HBW. "Beginning immediately, our 2-10 HBW members will be receiving a free 1-year membership to the vipHome.app solution that will help improve the experience of homeownership for our members."
The vipHome.app makes homes safer, more valuable, and more energy efficient as it simplifies homeownership while delivering curated digital content and relevant guidance to homeowners. With timely and tailored home reminders, and a secure home profile and member dashboard, the vipHome.app helps homeowners stay organized and be better prepared to manage and care for their home.
"We're delighted to offer our solution to 2-10 HBW members," said Geoff Martin, co-founder and President of vipHomeLink. "We believe that pairing our mobile platform with 2-10 HBW’s best-in-class warranty coverage will provide a complete solution to prevent costly and disruptive claims for homeowners. Together we'll create a safer, more enjoyable homeownership experience for 2-10 HBW members," he added.
About 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty
Founded in 1980 and based in Denver, the 2-10 HBW family of companies has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. 2-10 HBW is a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 HBW continues to work with thousands of the nation’s finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10 HBW, please visit 2-10.com.
About vipHomeLink
The vipHome.app is a digital home management solution that helps homeowners maintain, organize, and improve the safety, efficiency, and value of their homes. The Company markets its platform with insurance companies and other corporate partners to drive engagement with homeowners, prevent home insurance claims, and increase retention and referrals. The solution simplifies homeownership, drives better home maintenance, and improves home safety through expert, omnichannel content, tailored home recommendations, and personalized home reminders to members on the platform. vipHomeLink is based in Morristown, New Jersey. viphomelink.com
Contacts:
Alexis DeRamos
2-10 Home Buyers Warranty
aderamos@2-10.com
Geoffrey Martin
vipHomeLink Holdings Inc.
+1 917-691-5901
geoff@vipHomeLink.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok