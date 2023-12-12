vipHomeLink Announces Partnership with Farmers Mutual of Tennessee
Farmers Mutual to Reduce Preventable Claims with vipHomeLink
As a mutual insurance company, we aim to provide innovative risk-mitigation solutions to our members that help protect their families.”MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- vipHomeLink Holdings, Inc., the U.S. technology company providing the leading digital platform for homeowner engagement and prevention, announced today that Farmers Mutual of Tennessee has agreed to provide vipHomeLink’s mobile solution to its members.
“As a mutual insurance company, we aim to provide innovative risk-mitigation solutions to our members that help protect their families,” said Wes Gainey, President of FMT Insurance. “Beginning immediately, our homeowners will be receiving full membership to the vipHomeLink solution - including the personalized mobile app, and great content and home recommendations - at no cost to them.”
vipHomeLink’s interactive mobile app simplifies homeownership, delivers expert digital content and curated, relevant guidance to homeowners with the objectives of making homes safer, more valuable, and more energy efficient while tracking the progress toward those goals. With timely and tailored home reminders, and a secure home profile and member dashboard, the vipHome.app helps homeowners stay organized and better prepared to manage and care for their home.
“We’re excited to support FMT Insurance in their mission to better protect their members,” said Geoff Martin, co-founder and President of vipHomeLink. “Our platform is the guide to avoiding the hazards that both homeowners and their insurance companies hope will never happen. Through preventing the risk of costly yet preventable insurance claims, the outcome is a better home ownership experience with fewer insurance claims,” he added.
About FMT Insurance
Founded in 1913, Farmers Mutual of Tennessee is based in Knoxville and provides insurance coverage for homeowners, churches and farmers across Tennessee.
About vipHomeLink
vipHomeLink is a digital home management solution that helps homeowners maintain, organize, and improve the safety, efficiency and value of their homes. The Company markets its platform to insurance companies and other corporate partners to drive engagement with homeowners, prevent home insurance claims, and increase retention and referrals. The solution simplifies homeownership, drives better home maintenance, and improves home safety through expert, omnichannel content, tailored home recommendations, and personalized home reminders to members on the platform. vipHomeLink is based in Morristown, New Jersey. www.viphomelink.com
Contacts:
Wes Gainey, President
FMT Insurance
wes@fmtinsurance.com
Geoffrey Martin, Co-Founder & President
vipHomeLink Holdings Inc.
geoff@vipHomeLink.com
