Informational Meeting Planned for Interstate 90 (Exit 406) Reconstruction Project in Brandon

For Immediate Release: Monday, March 18, 2024

Contact: Michael Noonan, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

BRANDON, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a pre-construction informational meeting to share details about the Interstate 90 exit 406 reconstruction project in Brandon. This project will replace the existing interchange with a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI). The informational meeting is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the Brandon Golf Course, located at 2100 E. Aspen Blvd. in Brandon. Representatives from SDDOT and the contracting firm will be available to answer questions and discuss the project. Information will be provided on the project schedule and process.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

The prime contractor for the $41.3 million project is T&R Contracting, Inc. of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall completion date for the multi-year project is Friday, June 19, 2026. For more information, contactMichael Noonan, Project Engineer, at 605-367-5680or via email at Michael.Noonan@state.sd.us.

Construction Project Page: Find the latest information about the project, always view the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/i90-exit406-brandon-pcn-4433.

Construction Text Alert Option: For updates on major traffic changes during the project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text “I90Exit406” to 605-566-4041.Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-