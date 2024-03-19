Hawaiian Bros Extends Aloha Spirit to New Markets with Multi-Unit Expansion Deals

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill (Shawnee, KS) Hawaiian Bros Island Grill Drive-Thru (Shawnee, KS) Hawaiian Bros Island Grill (St. Joseph, MO)

Hawaiian Bros Spreads Aloha to New Markets: Multi-Unit Expansion Deals Unveiled. Exciting developments in Portland, Tennessee, and Las Vegas!

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaiian Bros, the island-inspired, award-winning, quick-service restaurant concept announced the signing of three new multi-unit development agreements with JCK Ohana, LLC, Sequoyah Hospitality, LLC, and Rock Hawaiian, LLC. Each has extensive experience in the restaurant industry and will ignite the rapid expansion and growth of Hawaiian Bros restaurants.

JCK Ohana, LLC, led by Joe, Alex, and Lauren Karcher, announces the forthcoming development of five Hawaiian Bros locations in Portland in the coming years. With a robust background in the restaurant industry and a dedication to community-driven dining, the Karcher family aims to infuse the essence of Hawaiian cuisine into Portland's culinary scene. JCK Restaurants, established by Joe and Cathleen Karcher in 1989, has been a cornerstone of Oregon's dining landscape for over three decades, with ownership of 60 Carl's Jr. restaurants and other franchise brands like Human Bean, Jersey Mike's, and Dave's Hot Chicken, earning recognition as top franchise operators and solidifying their reputation for success and innovation.

"We are honored and excited to bring the 'Ohana spirit of Hawaiian Bros to Portland," says Alex and Lauren Karcher. "It's a dream come true for us, and we can’t wait for our community to fall in love with the food like we have.”

Sequoyah Hospitality, LLC, led by Jim Richards alongside Andrew Gardner and Brion Voges, brings extensive expertise to Tennessee's restaurant industry. With a development agreement spanning 18 locations across key markets like Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, Hawaiian Bros is poised for widespread recognition, highlighting Sequoyah Hospitality, LLC's dedication to growth. Jim Richards' proven track record in restaurant development, including successful ventures such as Five Guys, highlights the trio's expertise, positioning Sequoyah Hospitality, LLC for continued expansion.

“We are excited about the full flavor menu provided by Hawaiian Bros. The small menu is unique and operationally efficient and brings to our markets a new fresh approach to serving customers quickly in a south-sea-themed environment,” said Richards.

Rock Hawaiian, LLC, led by Edith Diaz, expands to North Las Vegas by securing the rights to develop five restaurants in the market in the coming years.

"In our ongoing westward expansion, Hawaiian Bros' entry into Las Vegas promises to radiate positivity and the distinctive Hawaiian Bros vibes. The brand finds a welcoming new market in Las Vegas, with a well-suited franchisee possessing a strong foundation of multi-unit franchise experience already operating other restaurant concepts in the area. This move marks an exciting step for Hawaiian Bros as they bring their unique offerings to the dynamic Las Vegas market," says Grant Kreutzer, VP Franchise Development.

Rock Hawaiian, LLC was awarded the rights to develop 18 Hawaiian Bros locations in the San Antonio market in the coming years, which started with their acquisition of the Live Oak Texas restaurant. Rock Hawaiian has a strong track record of developing successful multi-unit franchises. Since 2007, their acclaimed restaurant group has been operating quick-service restaurants in the franchise space for many years and operates 74 stores in Texas, Nevada, and Utah. The group has been awarded Franchise of the Year for their Jack in the Box locations, and all of their units in each concept average significantly higher than average unit volumes for each system.

“With our recent success franchising Hawaiian Bros in San Antonio, we saw a huge opportunity to bring the concept to Las Vegas; a market we know very well operating other brands there. Las Vegas is the perfect environment for the brand to thrive and we are very excited to introduce Hawaiian Bros to the community,” says Edith Diaz, President of Rock Hawaiian, LLC.

Hawaiian Bros has attracted a growing list of multi-unit franchisees, all with over a decade of operational experience who can utilize their market understanding to propel rapid expansion. The fast-casual brand is dedicated to upholding its brand values and is careful in selecting franchisees who align with the 'ohana culture and Aloha Spirit, which emphasizes kindness and treating everyone like family. The brand's expansion strategy places a strong emphasis on franchise growth, capitalizing on the expertise of medium to large-sized multi-unit franchisees with a wealth of experience in local market restaurant operations and development. This approach underscores the brand's commitment to leveraging the skills and know-how of seasoned franchisees for successful and sustainable expansion. Since March 2023, the brand has signed 8 development agreements with multi-unit franchisees to develop and open more than 150 restaurants across more than 20 markets in 10 states.

For more information on franchising opportunities and how to join Hawaiian Bros' 'ohana, visit https://hawaiianbros.com/franchise.

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we’re inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as ’ohana - like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion, and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say “mahalo” often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and franchises more than 50 restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in nine states across America and has expanded its franchise opportunities in 2024.

Hawaiian Bros has earned a variety of prestigious awards since their opening in 2018, including a number one spot on Ingram’s Corporate Report of the Top 100 fastest growing companies and the number seven spot on QSR Magazine’s 40/40 List of America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, plus many more. For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com.

