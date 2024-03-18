Empowering Refugees & Immigrents
Ethiopian Community Development Council, Inc. Highlights Commitment to Refugee and Immigrant Empowerment.
ECDC possesses a distinctive vantage point, enabling the provision of support services that genuinely create a meaningful impact”ARLINGTON, VA, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ethiopian Community Development Council (ECDC) highlights its dedication to empowering refugees and immigrants across the United States. As the only national resettlement agency founded by an African, the ECDC emphasizes that its unique background grounds and drives its work.
— Tsehaye Teferra, Ph.D.
The ECDC is committed to fostering a network of organizations founded and/or led by former refugees and immigrants. This approach ensures culturally sensitive, nuanced support and an understanding of the complex challenges faced by those starting a new life in the United States.
ECDC’s Vision and Mission
ECDC envisions a world where human rights are paramount, and all individuals have the opportunity to reach their full potential within safe, inclusive communities. Its mission is to resettle and assist refugees and immigrants in living in peaceful environments with access to the resources and opportunities needed for self-sufficiency, successful integration, and freedom.
How ECDC Provides Support
ECDC is a national resettlement agency that places refugees in communities across the U.S. with local organizations that provide immediate and longer-term support. Services include:
• Welcoming them upon arrival
• Providing initial assistance with housing
• Enabling them to access health care service
• Enrolling children in school and adults in English classes
• Helping heads of households secure employment
• Teaching them about and navigating American culture
The ECDC's national team provides support, including family resettlement, monitoring, staff training, and resource development.
"As an organization established by individuals who have personally lived through the refugee and immigrant experience, ECDC possesses a distinctive vantage point, enabling the provision of support services that genuinely create a meaningful impact,” said President and CEO Tsehaye Teferra, Ph.D. “We believe that empowering a network of organizations started by refugees and immigrants is essential to building a more welcoming and inclusive nation for all."
ECDC will hold its 27th annual fund-raising dinner gala, Welcoming Newcomers, on May 22, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the Double Tree Crystal City, 300 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA.
This special fundraiser event allows attendees to connect and interact with members from vibrant newcomer communities, hear inspiring stories, and support programs that contribute to what makes the DMV a unique community. The evening will include a keynote speaker, an awards ceremony, a raffle, a silent auction, and music that brings everyone together. For information: events@ecdcus.org tickets: https://www.ecdcus.org/banquet-registration-2/
###
Wendy Gordon
Flash Public Relations
+1 202-412-6268
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram