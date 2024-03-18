Macao International Parade award-voting activity and photography contest are open to the public

MACAU, March 18 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the ‘2024 Macao International Parade’ will take place on 24 March in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland. To encourage the participation of both residents and tourists, a series of outreach activities will once again be held for the Parade, including the “Most Popular” Award, selected by the public, and a photography contest, in the hope of creating a lively atmosphere across the city.

To encourage boundless creativity, eight awards will be available for over 80 art groups participating in the Parade to compete for, including the “Most Popular” Award, the “Most Energetic” Award, the “Most Creative” Award, the

“Best Performance” Award, the “Best Costume” Award, the “Parade Queen” Award, the “Parade King” Award, and the “Outstanding Theme” Award. The winner of the “Most Popular” Award will be chosen by the public. By logging onto the Parade’s official website from now until 5:30 p.m. on 24 March or scanning the QR code on the promotional materials along the parade route on the event date, the members of the public can vote for their preferred parade group and stand a chance to win ‘one round-trip economy class ticket from Macao to any destination operated by Air Macau’ which is sponsored by the airline, and the art group with the most votes will win the “Most Popular” Award. The winners of the other awards will be selected by the jury.

A number of outreach performances were presented in the community before the Parade in previous editions, and the performances and art groups attracted the public to capture their wonderful moments in photos. Therefore, the Cultural Affairs Bureau is rolling out the ‘2024 Macao International Parade’ photography contest, and the entries should take the theme of the parade this year and feature shots of the diverse performances, joyous atmosphere, performer close-ups and event highlights. The contest is open to all Macao residents aged 12 or above, and each participant can submit up to 5 photos by 8 April 2024. The contest offers a Champion Award, a 1st Runner-Up Award, a 2nd Runner-Up Award and 15 Merit Awards, of which the Champion and Runner-Up Awards will not be given to the same participant, and each participant may only receive up to two awards. The photography contest regulations can be downloaded from the Parade’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/macaoparade; for enquiries about the contest, please call Ms. Lei through tel. no. 2871 5709 or Ms. Cheong through tel. no. 2875 2929 during office hours.

For more information about the activities, please visit www.icm.gov.mo/macaoparade or the Macao activities website ‘Enjoy Macao’, or follow IC’s official WeChat account ‘IC_Art_Macao’ and the ‘Macao International Parade’ page on Facebook.