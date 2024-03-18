Want To Turkey Hunt, But Need Hunter Education? Courses Available Online Or In Person

Social Circle, Ga.

If you are ready to go bag a gobbler, but need to take a hunter education class first - you have options! Hunters in need of the Georgia hunter education course can choose to go completely online or attend a classroom course, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“We want new hunters out in the field and that is why we strive to offer different course options for individuals to decide which type of course is easier to manage for their schedule and their budget,” says Jennifer Davison, statewide hunter education administrator with the Wildlife Resources Division.

The five available online courses each require a fee (from $19.95 - $49.95) but all are “pass or don’t pay” courses. Fees for these courses are charged by and collected by the independent course developer. The Georgia DNR classroom course is free of charge.

Completion of a hunter education course is required for any person born on or after January 1, 1961, who:

purchases a season hunting license in Georgia.

is at least 12 years old and hunts without adult supervision.

hunts big game (deer, turkey, bear) on a wildlife management area.

The only exceptions include any person who:

purchases a short-term hunting license, i.e. anything less than annual duration (as opposed to a season license).

is hunting on his or her own land or is a dependent hunting on land of his or her parents or legal guardians.

For more information, go to GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/huntereducation or call 706-557-3355.