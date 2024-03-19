Sean McCarthy Joins Digital Colocation Marketplace Start-up OCOLO as Chief Operating Officer and Board Member
Digital Start-up OCOLO, Backed by a Board of Data Center Industry Leaders, Appoints Sean McCarthy as Chief Operating Officer and Member of the BODNEW YORK, NY, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OCOLO, a digital start-up that provides an online marketplace portal for data centers, announced today it has appointed Sean McCarthy as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of its Board of Directors.
With more than 25 years of technology and telecommunications industry experience, McCarthy brings extensive knowledge and leadership to OCOLO. Most recently as Head of the Revenue Growth Office and Senior Vice President of Business Operations at TierPoint, and in previous senior roles at Digital Realty Trust, Telx, Tata Communications and AT&T, he has consistently excelled in driving operational efficiency, fostering innovation and delivering results in dynamic and rapidly evolving environments.
In his role as COO, McCarthy will work side-by-side with OCOLO Founder and Managing Member Tony Rossabi, with whom he has partnered successfully at multiple organizations in the past in effecting transformative change. In overseeing OCOLO’s day-to-day operations, he’ll focus on optimizing processes, enhancing productivity and scaling the company’s growth initiatives.
“We are thrilled to welcome Sean to the OCOLO family,” said Tony Rossabi, Founder and Managing Member. “With his strategic vision and proven track record of success, Sean will play a pivotal role in driving our company forward as we continue to innovate and expand our presence in the digital marketplace.”
“I am excited to join Tony and the team in spreading the benefits of OCOLO’s unique digital platform to both data center Service Providers and enterprise IT professionals,” said Sean McCarthy. “We’re first to market with the readily available and easily accessible capacity, pricing and other insights prospective clients need to meet the constantly evolving profiles of buyers and truly optimize the transaction process.”
OCOLO’s innovative end-to-end offering places information in the hands of enterprise IT Directors and Procurement personnel. The OCOLO marketplace streamlines the lead-to-order process through real-time visibility, access and price transparency, driving greater automation for all parties involved.
Key Features of the OCOLO Platform:
• Ease of Access: A user-friendly online marketplace simplifies the procurement process for enterprise buyers.
• Automation: Streamlined selling functions with easy access to inventory, pricing and contracting.
• Comprehensive Services: OCOLO’s planned pipeline of enhanced offerings includes management outsourcing, inventory and contract management, portal licensing and portal repurposing.
Key Benefits of the OCOLO Platform:
• For Sellers: Data Center Providers will see growth in sales bookings, better utilization of assets, improved financial metrics and ease of implementation that aligns with current pricing and business models.
• For Buyers: IT professionals benefit from easy access to both retail and discounted inventories, improved pricing, information transparency and flexible contracting options.
Early interest in OCOLO's unique and efficient approach has already attracted significant engagement from both data center providers and enterprise clients. OCOLO currently has more than 40 capacity agreements executed with partners in 50 markets across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, spanning nearly 150 site locations and thousands of racks of sellable capacity.
About OCOLO
OCOLO's mission is to become the default marketplace for the exchange of enterprise retail colocation services and industry standard for digital colocation optimization. By bringing data center providers and enterprise clients together with ease and automation, OCOLO is transforming the way colocation capacity is bought and sold. It is the first online platform to uniquely showcase idle, stranded colocation capacity without disrupting existing pricing or sales models, thus enhancing go-to-market strategies and financial performance for both service providers and enterprises.
Join Us at ITW 2024
We invite you to experience the future of buying and selling data center services with OCOLO at ITW 2024. Witness firsthand how OCOLO is setting new standards in the industry.
OCOLO: Optimizing Colocation Services Transactions for IT Professionals
Andrea Prochniak
OCOLO, LLC
+1 917-216-2465
andrea.prochniak@ocolo.io