Agreement with United States promotes cancer research

SWEDEN, March 18 - Sweden and the US have entered into a bilateral cooperation agreement on cancer research and care. The agreement builds on the cooperation agreement that the two countries concluded in 2016 with the aim of accelerating research results through increased exchange.

“Both Sweden and the US are leaders in medical research with strong innovation and life sciences sectors. Together, we are contributing to the global fight against cancer. With this agreement, we will continue to work together,” says Minister for Health Care Acko Ankarberg Johansson.

“Cancer is one of the most common causes of death in the world, and the number of people affected by the disease is expected to increase in the future. Successful research in this field can save lives. World-leading cancer research is currently conducted at a number of American universities, and close cooperation with the US is therefore very valuable for both Swedish higher education institutions and our research-funding bodies. With this new cooperation agreement, we’re further raising our ambitions,” says Minister for Education Mats Persson.

Ms Johansson and US Deputy Secretary of the Health and Human Services Andrea Palm signed the agreement at the US-Sweden Cancer Summit 2024, which was held at the Swedish Embassy in Washington DC. This agreement has been concluded within the framework of a broader science and technology cooperation agreement with the US that was signed in 2006 and builds on a previous cooperation agreement between the countries for the period of 2016–2021. It is also linked to the Cancer Moonshot, a research programme initiated by the US Government in 2016 to accelerate progress in cancer research. The programme focuses on early detection of cancer, prevention and promotion of equitable care.

The purpose of the agreement is to promote exchange between the two countries in the field of cancer research and its implementation in cancer care. The objective is to – through increased exchange – more quickly achieve research results that ultimately enhance the entire health care chain for cancer patients, including prevention and improved quality of life.

The general framework to support and conduct high-quality research, and facilitate early detection and treatment of cancer, is described in the agreement. Under the agreement, cooperation between a number of research and higher education institutions has been strengthened, and Sweden has gained more and closer contacts in the US in this field.

Continued cooperation with the US will be valuable in a number of areas. In addition to building on Sweden’s National Cancer Strategy for the Future, it is also linked to Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan. Extensive cooperation between researchers and experts from Sweden and the US is ongoing.

One example of the previous agreement’s outcomes is the European Cancer Moonshot Lund Center at Lund University, where research is conducted together with higher education institutions, hospitals and medical centres in the US and other countries.

“It’s gratifying that Sweden and Swedish research and life science have taken part in Cancer Moonshot since its inception, and we intend to continue our engagement in the global fight against cancer. Research in this area takes a long time, and I’m glad that we’re ensuring continuity in the cooperation through this agreement,” says Ms Johansson.