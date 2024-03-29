FIT4Privacy Unveils Enhanced Privacy Training Modules Backed by a Successful Podcast Legacy

We make privacy and AI simple and actionable.” — Punit Bhatia

DINANT, WALLONIA, BELGIUM, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIT4Privacy, the Belgian-based privacy training specialist serving a global audience, is excited to announce an expansion of its educational programs designed to demystify data privacy and equip professionals with actionable insights. With a commitment to simplicity and practical application, FIT4Privacy’s training module and management consultancy inputs turn complex regulations into clear directives for businesses.

The "Privacy Discovery Workshop" stands as the centerpiece of our educational offerings. This tried and tested formula has become a staple in the industry, aiding dozens of clients over the last five years to understand and navigate the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other privacy matters with confidence.

Alongside this flagship workshop, FIT4Privacy now offers "Implementing ISO 27701" for structuring Privacy Management Systems to global standards, and the "CDPO" course designed to forge the next generation of Data Protection Officers.

Bespoke training solutions are also provided, catering to the unique challenges and objectives of different organizations. Many clients have taken advantage of the job-specific and department-specific privacy training modules that FIT4Privacy can build as per company situation.

Complementing our training services, FIT4Privacy is also the creator of "The FIT4Privacy Podcast," a leading voice in the privacy discourse that has proudly published over 100 episodes. The podcast is recognized as one of the few in its field to reach this milestone, offering invaluable insights and conversations on the multifaceted aspects of data privacy. The podcast is also ranked at the top of the charts and is available in audio and video formats.

"Our Privacy Discovery Workshop has a proven track record of success, and when combined with the insights shared on 'The FIT4Privacy Podcast,' we offer a comprehensive educational experience," states Punit Bhatia, CEO of FIT4Privacy. "We take pride in making privacy accessible and actionable for everyone."

