FIT4Privacy Launches Comprehensive AI Governance Training Courses Amidst New EU Regulations

DINANT, WALLONIA, BELGIUM, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIT4Privacy, a Belgium-based enterprise renowned for empowering organizations with the knowledge to navigate privacy challenges, has now launched a suite of training programs tailored to AI governance. These courses are designed to equip companies globally with the necessary skills and understanding to comply with the EU AI Act and manage AI systems responsibly. FIT4Privacy training and workshops are known for easy to understand language and focus on pragmatic value for its clients.

The new lineup includes the "AI Discovery Workshop," a course curated for executives and board members to grasp the essentials of the EU AI Act and the broader context of AI in business. Additionally, "Implementing ISO 42001" offers a focused curriculum for the development and management of AI systems, ensuring adherence to the highest standards.

For a deep dive into the intricacies of AI governance, FIT4Privacy offers the "AI Governance Masterclass" aimed at providing participants with a robust framework to govern and manage AI effectively. Bespoke training solutions are also available, allowing for customization to meet specific organizational needs.

A quote from the CEO Punit Bhatia "In this rapidly evolving digital landscape, understanding and implementing AI governance is not just regulatory compliance; it’s a competitive advantage and developing AI that is good for humans and society. Our courses are designed to turn the complex language of laws and standards into simple and actionable knowledge for our clients."

In addition to training, the FIT4Privacy podcast is a top-ranked podcast and is currently hosting a season dedicated to AI, featuring experts and thought leaders from the field.

For more information about FIT4Privacy’s training courses or to subscribe to the podcast, please visit www.fit4privacy.com

About FIT4Privacy

FIT4Privacy is a management consultancy with a global outreach, specializing in privacy consultancy and training. The company prides itself on providing clear, practical, and expert guidance to help organizations navigate the ever-changing landscape of data protection and AI governance.