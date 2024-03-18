Jobma Announces Interview Stages and Powerful Collaboration Tools for Interview Evaluation
Jobma announces interview stages, powerful collaboration tools for interview evaluation, and UI enhancements.
By incorporating structured interview stages and collaborative evaluator discussions, we're creating a more thorough and insightful hiring process.”MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobma, a premier virtual interviewing platform, today announced a new product update that takes candidate evaluation and collaboration to the next level. This update introduces a most requested interviewing stages feature, and powerful collaboration tools for evaluators, alongside a host of UI improvements to enhance the overall user experience.
Jobma said the interview stages allow recruiters to create a multi-step interview process with clear criteria for each stage. A candidate will be able to proceed to the next stage after they have completed and met the criteria from the prior stage. Jobma added that this feature saves time and resources for both the hiring team and candidates who might not be the right fit.
Recruiters and evaluators can now participate in discussions and leave remarks in interviews for a more comprehensive evaluation. Jobma says the discussion and shared observations help mitigate individual biases that might creep into individual assessments. By comparing notes, the team can arrive at a more objective evaluation.
"With Jobma, we intend to reduce bias in hiring and help recruiters make sound hiring decisions," said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. "By incorporating structured interview stages and collaborative evaluator discussions and feedback, we're creating a more thorough and insightful hiring process."
In addition to the interview stages and evaluator discussions, Jobma's latest product update includes several other enhancements:
- New design for scheduling calendar: Jobma has updated the UI of its scheduling calendar which now also supports multiple availability slots.
- Enhanced UI for interview questions: The updated design has been rolled out to all question types making it easier to set up varying interview kits.
- Improved job configuration setting: A global setting has been added to customize and configure jobs.
The new release also includes several bug fixes and performance improvements to enhance the overall experience.
About Jobma
Jobma is a cloud-based video interviewing platform trusted by companies across the globe for their end-to-end hiring needs. With Jobma, organizations can screen candidates using video and audio interviews and coding assessments, and collaborate with their teams, all in one place. Jobma’s customers love it for its easy-to-use interface and robust integration support. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified, and GDPR and CCPA compliant ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for its users’ data.
For more information about Jobma and its new features, visit www.jobma.com or contact sales@jobma.com
