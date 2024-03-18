A Captivating Tale of Love, Heritage, and Self-Discovery by Maria Alice Silva-Amey

Unveiling "Beautiful Moon: Wakes Me Up Before the Sunlight"

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maria Alice Silva-Amey, the author of the poignant poetry collections and self-improvement literature, goes back to her true passion—fiction writing—with her new book "Beautiful Moon." One of the highlights of this book is that it combines the subjects of family drama, historical romance as well as literary fiction. Thus, the readers are taken for a trip through time and feel.In "Beautiful Moon," protagonist Lara finds solace and inspiration in the moonlit nights she spends on the beach. However, one fateful evening, the moon's demeanor shifts, leaving Lara grappling with unexpected turmoil. As tears fall and emotions run high, Lara embarks on a soul-searching exploration, navigating the complexities of her own heritage and the intergenerational legacies that shape her identity.Silva-Amey, who has a background in counseling and is an associate of the National Career Development Association, presents her story in such a meaningful way that it becomes almost normal to disclose your deepest secrets and acknowledge your own thoughts and feelings. During the novel's creation Elizabeth Gaskell serialized her autobiography, taken by the feelings and behaviors from people and events, the reader can identify with this story, through the linesof family, community and individual contentment."I began to make my own judgments regarding my heritage and be conscious, and avoid any contact with nagging doubts–comments that are brought from the deep pit of uncertainty," says Silva-Amey about her motivation for writing "Beautiful Moon."With a target audience of 14 years old and above, "Beautiful Moon" appeals to readers of all demographics who appreciate thought-provoking fiction with a touch of historical intrigue. Silva-Amey's goal is not only to entertain but also to inspire introspection and self-discovery among her readers."I believe that my inheritable factors are hard-wired into my internal reflection and to everyone who finds happiness understands the link to their ancestor," shares Silva-Amey, reflecting on her dedication to her craft and her audience.Silva-Amey is devoted to sharing her experiences with the rest of the world as she continues on her novel writing path. She hopes to captivate readers with her upcoming projects, since she has already achieved success in self-publishing and has a passion for storytelling."Beautiful Moon" is available now, inviting readers to immerse themselves in a tale of love, loss, and the enduring power of the human spirit.For more information on Maria Alice Silva-Amey and her works, visit https://mariaaliceamey.com or follow her on Instagram @maria_alice_amey.Book Title: Beautiful Moon: Wakes Me Up Before the SunlightBy: Maria Alice Silva-AmeyPaperback: ISBN-10 : 1977242227ISBN-13 : 978-1977242228Kindle: ASIN : B0CPFZQ16NAbout the AuthorMaria Alice Silva-Amey is a writer and member of the National Career Development Association.She holds a Master of Science in counseling from California State University and is known for herinsightful poetry collections and personal development literature. "Beautiful Moon" marks her debutas a fiction author, blending her expertise in counseling with her passion for storytelling.

