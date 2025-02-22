Kristin M. Glenn Book Signing and Major Launch at LA Times Festival of Books 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kristin M. Glenn Book Signing and Major Launch at LA Times Festival of Books 2025Acclaimed romantic suspense author Kristin M. Glenn is set to makea highly anticipated appearance at the LA Times Festival of Books 2025, where she will havebook signing and unveil her latest literary masterpieces, "Secrets and Shadows" and "DeadlySecret". The event will take place at [Gathering Author’s Booth 935] at the University ofSouthern California (USC) campus on April 26-27 2025.The LA Times Festival of Books, recognized as one of the largest literary festivals in the country,attracts thousands of book lovers, industry professionals, and renowned authors each year. Thisyear, Kristin M. Glenn joins the prestigious lineup with an exciting schedule that includes a booksigning session, a meet-and-greet with readers, and the major launch of her newest releases.About the Books:In Secrets and Shadows, Shaila, a successful attorney, and her husband, John, a respectedpediatric cardiologist, seem to have the perfect life. But beneath the surface, secrets, obsession,and greed threaten to unravel everything they’ve built together. When a shocking betrayalreveals a deadly game of deception, Shaila must navigate a dangerous path of survival andredemption, questioning whether their love can withstand the dark forces working against them.In Deadly Secrets, the stakes are raised even higher as a new mystery unfolds, where love anddanger collide in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse. Both novels explore the complexities oftrust, communication, and the devastating consequences of keeping dangerous secrets.A Word from the Author:"I began writing because I love to read and wanted to create stories that blend love with mysteryand suspense," says Kristin M. Glenn. "My books aim to keep readers guessing and emotionallyinvested in the characters’ journeys. With Secrets and Shadows and Deadly Secret, I want to takereaders on a roller-coaster ride of emotions, where every turn brings new revelations anddangers."Event Details:� Location: USC Campus, Gathering Author’s Booth 935� Date: April 26, 2025� Time: 1:00 PM – 2: 00 PMAttendees are encouraged to arrive early, as copies of Secrets and Shadows and Deadly Secretwill be available in limited quantities. For more information on Kristin M. Glenn’s schedule andfestival details, visit [Author’s Website ] or follow [Author’s Social Media Links].About Kristin M. Glenn:Kristin M. Glenn is a self-published author known for her ability to blend romance and suspenseseamlessly. Drawing inspiration from her love of mystery and deep storytelling, Kristin's writingcaptivates readers with unpredictable plots and complex characters. As she continues to developher craft, Kristin is solidifying her place as an exciting new voice in romantic suspense fiction.Future Works:Kristin is focused on marketing her books, Secrets & Shadows and Deadly Encounters, andshowcasing them to a wider audience. She hopes to catch the attention of traditional publishersor movie producers, aiming to bring her stories to an even bigger stage.Book Availability:Both Secrets and Shadows and Deadly Secret will be available for pre-order on all majorplatforms, with the official release date set for [Release Date]. For more details, visit Kristin’swebsite https://kristinglenn.net/ and follow her on social media.Media Contact:Anna Cortezannacortez@leerapress.com+13105987571

